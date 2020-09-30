iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini: This is when Apple could launch new iPhones

Apple could launch either three or four models in the iPhone 12 lineup.

One of the most anticipated questions in the world of smartphones is – when will the iPhone 12 series including the touted iPhone 12 Mini launch? At the earnings call last month the Cupertino-based tech giant announced the delay of the launch of iPhone 12 series. There have been several leaks in the past suggesting the launch date of the iPhone 12. A new one coming from tipster Jon Prosser suggests that the iPhone 12 series will indeed launch on October 13.

This time Prosser revealed some more details about the iPhone 12 series. In the same tweet, he mentioned, “Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th.” He additionally revealed some more details of the iPhone 12 as well as the iPhone 12 Mini.

He stated that the iPhone 12 will indeed be the marketing name with three storage variants including 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Mini that is said to sport a tiny 5.4-inch screen is also said to come in three storage options including 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage. The marketing name for the 5.4-inch iPhone is indeed said to be the iPhone 12 Mini.

In addition, the tipster also said that the top end models iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at 128GB storage. He didn’t reveal details of other storage models yet. Prosser earlier had revealed that the pre-orders for the upcoming iPhone 12 models will begin on October 16. The phones are said to reach the stores on October 23.

This year, as per leaks and rumours, Apple will launch four iPhones instead of three including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and the smallest one aka iPhone 12 Mini.

It must be noted that Apple is yet to confirm the launch date of the upcoming iPhones, the tech giant just stated that the launch of the new devices is going to be delayed due to supply chain challenges.

