Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders open today: Price in India, offers, specs

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphones will be up for pre-order in India today.

The latest iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max from Apple will be up for pre-order in India today. The pre-order window will open at 6:30 PM via both online and offline retail channels. If you want to directly buy one of the iPhones, then you will have to wait till November 13. Let’s take a look at the price, launch offers and specifications of these iPhones.

iPhone 12 mini, Pro Max price, colours, sale offers

The iPhone 12 mini, which is the most affordable version in the iPhone 12 series, is priced at Rs 69,900. For the mentioned price, you will get the 64GB storage model. The 128GB variant will cost Rs 74,900, whereas the 256GB model can be bought for Rs 84,900. The device will be sold in Blue, White, Green, Black and Product Red colours.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a starting price of Rs 1,29,900, which is for the 128GB model. The 256GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 1,39,900, whereas the 512GB model is listed on the official site for Rs 1,59,900. The company is selling the phone in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue colours.

The iPhone 12 mini is available with a Rs 6000 cashback offer, which is valid on HDFC credit card and 6 months No Cost EMIs. For iPhone 12 Pro Max, buyers will get Rs 5,000 cashback offer. HDFC debit cardholders will get an instant discount worth Rs 1,500.

Also read: iPhone 12: Five things to do after setting up your new phone

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Specifications

The iPhone 12 mini has a 5.4‑inch OLED display with support for 2,532 x 1,170 pixels resolution. The iPhone 12 mini features a dual rear camera setup, including 12MP wide and ultra-wide angle sensors. The iPhone 12 mini is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max version ships with a big 6.7-inch OLED display with 2778 x 1,284 pixels resolution. The Pro Max version sports a triple camera setup, which offers the same sensors as the mini with a third 12MP telephoto sensor. Both phones have a 12MP front-facing camera. However, the Pro Max has 5X optical zoom, while this is limited to 2x on the mini. Further the Pro Max has all the Pro camera features from Apple such as Apple ProRAW, Night Mode for Portrait shots.

The new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max phones are powered by Apple’s in-house A14 Bionic chipset. They are IP68 rated, which means that the phones can survive a maximum water depth of six metres for 30 minutes. The two iPhone 12 series phones have 5G support, and MagSafe and Qi wireless charging support.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd