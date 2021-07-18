Apple iPhone 12 Mini gets Rs 9,500 discount: Here’s how to avail

Check out how to avail the offer on the iPhone 12 Mini

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently getting a cumulative discount of Rs 9,500 on Amazon. The deal on the small, compact iPhone makes it much cheaper than the launch price for people looking to buy the device. Further, you can bring the price down even more if you exchange your older Android or iOS device.

How to get Rs 9,500 off on the iPhone 12 Mini

Flipkart is currently hosting the Apple Days sale on the platform with offers and deals on various iPhone devices. The sale includes a flat discount of Rs 3,500 on the base iPhone 12 Mini’s launch price. Additionally, buyers who use an HDFC bank account card get a further discount of Rs 6,000 on the platform, bringing the total discount to Rs 9,500.

This brings the price of the iPhone 12 Mini 64GB variant down to Rs 60,400. Meanwhile, the 128GB variant of the device, gets even more off its launch price, now retailing for Rs 65,150.

iPhone 12 mini specifications, features

The iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina display, which supports 1080×2340 pixels and 1200nits max brightness. It is powered by an A14 Bionic processor, which is paired with a fourth-generation Neural Engine and a new four-core graphics architecture. The device ships with iOS 14 out of the box, and is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 mini review: For those who want a smaller iPhone

The device has two cameras at the back, which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, which will offer more light in and better photos. It is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. You also get night mode and Deep Fusion features. The latter is a new image processing system enabled by the Neural Engine of A13 Bionic. It offers support for OIS and 4K video recording.