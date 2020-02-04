Apple iPhone 12 lineup compared to iPhone 11 [Watch Video]

Macotakara has created 3D printed mockups of the iPhone 12 lineup based on Alibaba sources. Macotakara has created 3D printed mockups of the iPhone 12 lineup based on Alibaba sources.

A new report from Japanese blog Macotakara indicates that contrary to previous rumours, the iPhone 12 lineup won’t look different from the iPhone 11 series. Macotakara has created 3D printed mockups of the iPhone 12 lineup based on Alibaba sources.

In a video (below) 3D printed mockups of the iPhone 12 lineup can be seen being compared to the iPhone 11. As per Macotakara, there will be three smartphones in the iPhone 12 series. The smallest model sports a 5.4-inch screen, the slightly bigger one has a 5.9-inch screen, and the largest one comes with a 6.4-inch screen.

Based on the alleged mockup design, all three iPhones have a design similar to that of the iPhone 11. However, the iPhone 12 will have a new metal frame structure, similar to the iPhone 4. What is puzzling about 3D printed mockups is that a triple camera setup will be limited to the top-end model. If you look at the iPhone 11 series, both iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature three rear-facing cameras on the back. All the mockups iPhones are roughly 7.4mm thick, which makes them slightly thinner than the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

But this report contradicts the rumours we’ve heard so far about the iPhone 12. TF International securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that there will be four models in the iPhone 12 and not three iPhones. Certainly, we shouldn’t blindly trust any report at the moment, as we’re eight-month away from the official unveiling of the iPhone 12. But we do know that Apple is planning a big surprise as the iPhone 12 is concerned.

