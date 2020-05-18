Apple iPhone 12: Everything we know so far

Apple iPhone 12 render. (Image: Jonas Daehnert) Apple iPhone 12 render. (Image: Jonas Daehnert)

Apple had launched the iPhone 11 series last year in September and while you would expect the iPhone 12 lineup to follow suit, the new Apple flagship will likely be delayed by one or two months because of the Covid-19 lockdown across the world. We can expect the iPhone 12 lineup to be available by October or November this year given the standard iPhone 12 series will enter mass production in September and the high-end model of the series (iPhone 12 Pro Max) will enter mass production in October, as per April 2020 supply chain report.

The Apple iPhone 12 lineup is expected to feature four phones with new physical design, dual and triple-rear cameras, A14 Bionic chip, and 5G connectivity. Here is everything that we know about the upcoming iPhone 12 series.

Apple iPhone 12: Size and design

Multiple reports and rumours suggest that Apple will launch four iPhones in three different sizes— a 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch model. The 5.4-inch model and a 6.1-inch model will be called iPhone 12 that will succeed the iPhone 11 whereas the other 6.1-inch model will succeed the iPhone 11 Pro and the 6.7-inch model will succeed the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Rumours suggest that the 5.4-inch iPhone will be close to the size of the iPhone 8 or iPhone SE 2020. As per Japanese site Mac Otakara, the 6.7-inch iPhone will have a thickness of 7.4mm, which is quite thinner than the 8.1mm thick iPhone 11 Pro Max.

As per the reports, the iPhone 12 lineup will feature an overhauled design with a metal frame similar to the iPhone 4. It is expected to have a square-edged stainless steel frame between two pieces of glass on the front and the back replacing the current rounded frame.

Also read | iPhone 12 Pro key details revealed; a massive upgrade over iPhone 11 Pro

As per Apple iPhone 12 schematics, Apple will implement a smaller notch that will carry an infrared camera, flood illuminator, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, front camera, and a dot projector. The front speaker is placed above the notch into the bezel. Multiple leaked renders have showcased a similar notch design, as well as triple rear camera setup, clubbed with a 3D sensor for the high-end model.

Apple iPhone 12: Specifications

This year, all the iPhone models are expected to come with OLED displays instead of LCDs. Some rumours suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max could offer 120Hz refresh rate with ProMotion display, however, there are also reports that refute this claim, so we can’t be sure about the refresh rate of the iPhone 12’s screen.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized! Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯 Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀 Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 6, 2020

This year’s lineup will be powered by the 5-nanometer A14 Bionic chip manufactured by TSMC. According to Bloomberg, the chipset will focus on speeding up artificial intelligence and AR tasks. The iPhone 2020 is expected to feature a better battery.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will feature triple-lens setup at the back clubbed with a 3D camera that could be the LiDAR Scanner feature Apple added in the 2020 iPad Pro models. The cheaper iPhone 12 models are reported to feature two cameras at the back. All of the iPhone models are expected to use 5G connectivity. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, 2020 iPhones could feature Qualcomm X55 5G modem chip.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇 5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649 6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749 6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999 6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020 Diwali Offers on Mobiles - Get Cashback Upto Rs. 3000

Apple iPhone 12: Price

According to Jon Prosser, the iPhone 12 could start as low as $649 this year. The pricing is even lower than the starting price of the iPhone 11 lineup, but it seems believable considering the base model of iPhone 12 has a 5.4-inch screen while the iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 is reported to be priced $749, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro at $999, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max at $1,099.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd