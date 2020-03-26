iPhone 12 launch could delay by “months” due to coronavirus pandemic

iPhone 12 series launch could be delayed iPhone 12 series launch could be delayed

Most smartphone launches have been either been delayed or postponed to a later date due to coronavirus pandemic. This week we have seen competitors Xiaomi and Realme delay the launch of Mi 10 and Nazro 10 series as PM Narendra Modi announced 21-day lockdown in India. In the last month several tech companies have delayed their upcoming launches due to fears over COVID-19. Apple is said to join the list as the company might postpone the launch of its upcoming iPhone.

A new report coming from Nikkei suggests that Apple is planning to delay the launch of 2020’s flagship iPhones. Recently the Cupertino major canceled the WWDC physical event and moved it to online only. WWDC will take place in May this year.

Like every year, Apple was expected to launch the new iPhone aka the iPhone 12 series in the fall. Three iPhones were rumoured to arrive this year as well including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. But sadly given the situation right now it is highly likely that Apple could delay the launch of the new iPhones.

Sources close to the development of the new iPhones told Nikkei that Apple is worried that people might not be interested to upgrade to the upcoming 5G iPhone amid COVID-19 outbreak. The report further clarified that the launch of the new iPhones could be delayed by “months”.

No exact timeline has been revealed as yet but some reports suggest that the launch could maximum be delayed by November this year. Apple is yet to confirm any details on the delay. Everything clearly depends on the situation in the coming months.

Supply chain constraints due to coronavirus could be one of the key reasons behind the delay in Apple keynote this year. Due to COVID-19 Apple has shut all factories as well as stores around the world. Apple manufacturing units in China are closed since last month when the pandemic hit the country majorly and the company couldn’t risk its worker’s health.

“Supply chain constraint aside, Apple is concerned that the current situation would significantly lower consumer appetite to upgrade their phones, which could lead to a tame reception of the first 5G iPhone,” Nikkei quotes a source close to the development.

Apple is yet to talk about the launch delay as yet but given the on-going situation, the delay in iPhone 12 series launch is highly likely. Recently Google also canceled its I/O event. The tech giant initially

Apple was also expected to launch the ‘cheaper’ iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 in April but that would either be delayed or postponed to a later date. No official information available from the company yet.

