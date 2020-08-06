iPhone 12: What we know so far about Apple’s next iPhone

(Image: Twitter) (Image: Twitter)

Apple has officially announced a delay for its upcoming iPhones. “As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September. This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later,” said Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri in an earning call. He did not reveal the reason behind the delay in launch. This could mean that Apple will go ahead with the launch of the iPhone 12 series in September, however, the products will be made available on sale starting in October.

According to reports, the delay seems to be taking place due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this, Apple was reportedly unable to send engineers to China to approve the designs and the products, causing a delay in the production.

What we know about the next iPhone

All the iPhones launching this year will support 5G networks according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He states that all of these iPhones will support mmWave 5G. He has said that the mass production of the 6.7-inch iPhone could be delayed until October, due to which the overall launch might be delayed, from the regular timeframe of September.

It is not new for Apple to delay iPhone releases, like in 2017, the iPhone X was released in November, weeks after the iPhone 8 series. In 2018, the iPhone XR released in October instead of September.

It is being said that the iPhone 12 series will get a major design overhaul and will look similar to the iPhone 4 series. It is being said that the iPhone 12 will sport larger camera lenses, thicker antenna lines and a lightning port. The notch will be 1/3 smaller than the iPhone 11 notch and will continue to have all FaceID components.

All of the iPhone 12 series smartphones will sport OLED displays. However, the displays will be supplied by two different manufacturers: Samsung and LG. Bloomberg reports, TSMC will be manufacturing Apple’s A14 chips using the 5-nanometer process to speed up artificial intelligence and AR tasks. The lower models will sport 4GB of RAM and the higher-spec models will sport 6GB of RAM.

Kuo has stated that the upcoming iPhones will not ship with a power adapter in the box. Instead, the company will launch a new USB-C 20W power adapter as an optional accessory to be sold separately. He also added that the devices will also not ship with EarPods also. They will come with a USB-C to Lightning cable, which will sport a durable braided design according to a leak on Weibo.

The cheaper iPhone 12 and 12 Max will sport a dual camera setup, whereas, the more expensive iPhones will come with triple camera setups.

