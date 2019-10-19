Apple iPhone 12 lineup: Everything we know so far

Apple recently unveiled its iPhone lineup for the year, which includes iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Even though not much time has passed since launch, leaks for the next generation iPhones have already started rolling out. Here’s a compilation of everything we know about the next generation iPhones.

Apple iPhone 12 lineup: Four new iPhones coming

According to a recent report by 9to5Mac, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones next year. First of which will be the iPhone SE 2, which will launch in March, followed by other models in September. All of the later models will come with support for 5G.

In the report, 9to5Mac also states that The three variants which will sport the iPhone 12 badging, will also get another camera sensor being added to the back, which reportedly will be a ToF depth sensor. They will also feature a radar sensor, similar to the one seen in the recently launched Pixel 4, which will allow consumers to use motion and gesture recognition.

Apple iPhones 12 lineup: Design

Apple has stuck with the same design philosophy for the iPhones since a long time, it is now being said that the next generation iPhones will be the ones where the company will be launching a newer and a refreshed design.

It is also being said that the company after a long time will be launching the successor to its iPhone SE, dubbed the iPhone SE 2. The device will reportedly look similar to the iPhone 8 in design and will feature a lower grade of specifications from the newer generation of iPhones.

According to TF International Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, next year iPhones will feature a metal frame similar to the one we got to see in the iPhone 4. He states that the 2020 iPhones will have a more complex segmentation design, new trenching and injection moulding procedures, and sapphire or glass cover assembly to protect the trench injection moulding structure.

It is also being said that just like the recently launched Google Pixel 4, the iPhone 12 will also feature a radar-based sensor, which will help the device activate motion and gesture recognition features.

Apple iPhones 12 lineup: 5G

Back in July, Ming Chi-Kuo stated that all the three flagship iPhones which will launch in September will be 5G-enabled. He believes all of the 5G iPhone models will come with support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands.

Apple iPhones 12 lineup: In-display fingerprint scanner

According to Bloomberg, Apple will be bringing back its Touch ID technology back with the next generation of iPhones. The company removed Touch ID technology from its smartphones since the launch of the iPhone X after which till date we haven’t seen any iPhone sport a fingerprint sensor.

A recent report by Patently Apple, the company has been granted a patent for its next-gen Touch ID sensor, which will sit under the display. According to the patent, the sensor area will fill a large section of the display.

As Face ID requires a confirmatory swipe, the company will build in a dual biometric authentication, with which the iPhones will be much more secure. The company till date has filed six patents since December including this one for an in-display Touch ID sensor.

Apple iPhones 12 lineup: Other leaks and reports

Other leaks and reports state that the next generation iPhones will come with long-range 3D cameras, new screen sizes, 120Hz ProMotion displays and the long-awaited switch to USB-C.