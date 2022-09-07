Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 13: Check price of old iPhones ahead of iPhone 14 launch

Apple is set to launch its new iPhone 14 series today alongside a number of other products at the ‘Far Out’ launch event. However, we’ve also historically seen the prices of older iPhone variants drop near the launch of new iPhone models.

For all those of you eyeing the older iPhones, here’s a quick look at the prices of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series variants ahead of the launch of the iPhone 14 series.

iPhone 13 Series

The iPhone 13 is currently priced starting at Rs 69,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart for the 128GB variant. It launched at Rs 79,900. Meanwhile, the more compact iPhone 13 mini is priced starting at Rs 65,329 on both Amazon and Flipkart. Users can also get up to Rs 12,950 off on exchanging their older phones for both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. There’s going to be no iPhone 14 mini this time.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro is priced starting at Rs 1,08,900 on Amazon with up to Rs 10,950 off on exchange. The iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,18,900 on Amazon with up to Rs 10,950 off on exchange of older phones. The Pro versions typically see very little price drop. The iPhone 13 Pro launched at Rs 1,19,900 and the Pro Max at Rs 1,29,900.

iPhone 12 Series

The iPhone 12 64GB now starts at Rs 52,999 on Amazon and users can get up to Rs 10,950 on exchange. The iPhone 12 mini 64GB starts at Rs 55,999 on Flipkart but the 64GB variant is hard to come by on both e-commerce sites.

As you may have noticed, no extraordinary deals are available on these above-mentioned popular iPhone models at the moment. However, with the iPhone 14 launch just hours away and the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale just around the corner, expect big deals on these phones to come soon.