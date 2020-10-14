iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max India price, specs and availability

Here's a look at all the specifications of the new Apple iPhone 12 series. (Image: Apple)

Apple during its October 13 event launched four new iPhones dubbed the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will be made available in India starting October 30. The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini will be available later. The availability is yet of these two iPhones is yet to be announced.

The new iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,900 and will be made available in Blue, Green, Black, White and Product(RED) colour options. The iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs 69,900, and will be made available in Blue, Green, Black, White and Product(RED) colour options. The iPhone 12 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 and will be made available in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue colour options. And lastly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,29,900 in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue colour options.

Here we will be taking a look at the specifications of all the new iPhones:

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: Specifications

Screen: Apple iPhone 12 Mini will sport a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support.

Processor: The iPhone 12 Mini is powered by the company’s latest A14 Bionic chipset based on the 5nm process. As of now, it is the most powerful processor Apple has to offer.

Cameras: The new iPhone 12 Mini will come with a double camera setup on the back, similar to the iPhone 11. The dual camera setup consists of a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra wide angle secondary sensor.

Battery: Apple didn’t reveal the battery capacity of its iPhones. The company has removed the charging brick from the retail box to help reduce e-waste.

Software: All of the new iPhones in the 12 lineup will run the company’s own iOS 14 mobile operating system.

Variants: The iPhone 12 Mini comes in three models: 64GB storage, 128GB storage and 256GB storage.

Apple iPhone 12: Specifications

Screen: Apple iPhone 12 will sport a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support.

Processor: Apple iPhone 12 is powered by the company’s latest A14 Bionic chipset, which focuses on AI.

Cameras: The new iPhone 12 will come with a double camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra wide angle secondary sensor.

Software: The iPhone 12 will run the latest iOS 14 mobile operating system from Apple.

Variants: The iPhone 12 will come in three storage options: 64GB storage, 128GB storage and 256GB storage.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: Specifications

Screen: Apple iPhone 12 Pro will also sport a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display just like the iPhone 12. The display will come with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10.

Processor: Apple iPhone 12 Pro is also powered by Apple’s latest A14 Bionic chipset.

Cameras: The new iPhone 12 Pro will come with a triple camera setup on the back similar to the iPhone 11 Pro. However, this time a LiDAR sensor has also been added into the mix. The camera consists of a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra wide angle sensor.

Software: The iPhone 12 Pro will run on the company’s own iOS 14 operating system.

IP Rating: The iPhone 12 Pro will come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Variants: The iPhone 12 Pro will come in three storage options: 128GB storage, 256GB storage and 512GB storage.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Specifications

Screen: Apple iPhone 12 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support.

Processor: The iPhone 12 Pro is powered by the company’s latest A14 Bionic chipset based on the 5nm process.

Cameras: The new iPhone 12 Pro will come with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra wide angle sensor along with a LiDAR sensor for depth mapping.

Software: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max will also run the company’s own iOS 14 mobile operating system.

IP Rating: The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Variants: The iPhone 12 Mini comes in three models: 128GB storage, 256GB storage and 512GB storage.

