iPhone 12: Five things you need to know about the next-gen smartphone

September is the month of new iPhones. But this year, things are looking different as Apple recently confirmed that new iPhones will be delayed ‘a few weeks’ from traditional September launch because of the pandemic. Even if the iPhone 12 gets delayed by a month, Apple is still on track to launch four new iPhone models this year. There’s no shortage of tech blogs claiming 3D renders, photos, and full specifications of the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup.

Here is what to know about the iPhone 12 series.

Four iPhone 12 models

According to leaks and rumours, there will be four iPhone models this year, including a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 and Max are likely to be pitched as “premium mid-range models”, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be its flagship devices. All of the four models will feature OLED displays and 5G support.

New design language

In terms of design language, the 2020 iPhone lineup could resemble the iPhone 4, which was launched in 2010. Yes, the new iPhones are rumored to sport a boxy design, something similar to the iPad Pro. They will also probably have thinner bezels and smaller display notches. Standard iPhone 12 models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, while the Pro model will opt for more premium, stainless steel.

Improved cameras

Besides a new design language, Apple may also improve the photography experience on all the new iPhones. The so-called “premium mid-range” iPhone 12 and 12 Max will come with dual cameras, while the other models will come with triple cameras. Interestingly, Apple will be using larger camera sensors on all four iPhone models. LiDAR, a sensor that can be used to measure the distance to objects in a room, will come to Pro models. A LiDAR scanner is already included in the high-end iPad Pro model.

A14 processor

And, of course, the new iPhones will be powered by Apple’s latest processor, most likely the A14 Bionic. In addition, the budget models will reportedly come with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB options. The top-end models, on the other hand, will probably get an increased storage option of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB.

Aggressive pricing

At this moment, it’s hard to guess the price but some speculate that the iPhone 12 would start $649, that’s a $50 cheaper than the iPhone 11. Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 Max could start at $749, the iPhone 12 Pro at $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max at $1,099. In addition, as per a Business Insider report, there might a fifth Apple iPhone 12 model with 4G support. Of course, we still don’t know the price of a cheaper, 4G0-only model but we believe this will start at $549.

