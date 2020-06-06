Apple iPhone 12 rumour roundup: What you need to know

The iPhone 12 series will be doing away with the curved design it has been using since 2017, and instead, use a boxy design, similar to the old iPhone 4. (Image: EverythingApplePro) The iPhone 12 series will be doing away with the curved design it has been using since 2017, and instead, use a boxy design, similar to the old iPhone 4. (Image: EverythingApplePro)

Apple launches its new iPhone lineup each year in September. There are still around four months in that, however, a lot of leaks have already started crowding the internet about this year’s iPhone 12 lineup of smartphones. And this year, we will get to see four new iPhone 12 models. Let’s take a look at all of the information that is available about the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup as of now.

Apple iPhone 12: Four new models

Apple will likely launch four new iPhone models in 2020, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. These will include a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 along with a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In a report by EverythingApplePro, the iPhone 12 series will be doing away with the curved design, and instead, use a boxy design, similar to the old iPhone 4 design, just larger and slimmer. The devices will have a flat glass back and a metal chassis, the regular iPhone 12 will come with an aluminium frame, whereas, the Pro variants will come with a stainless steel frame.

These iPhones will also come with a proprietary connector, whose purpose as of now is unknown. However, reports suggest that it could be meant for the long-awaited AR headset.

Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a report stated that this will be the first year in which the company will not be shipping EarPods in the box. Instead, at the time of launch, the company will be launching an AirPods promotion.

Apple iPhone 12: Price starts at $649

The iPhone 12 could be priced at $649 according to Prosser. The iPhone 12 will be priced at $749, iPhone 12 Pro at $999 and iPhone 12 Pro Max at $1,099.

Apple iPhone 12: Delay expected

Broadcom, which is a supplier for Apple iPhone chips states that the iPhone 2020 series will launch later than usual this year. According to Hock Tan, chief executive officer of Broadcom on a conference call with analysts said that this is a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer. Though, Tan does not refer to Apple by name, he, however, has used this term to talk about Apple in the past too.

He further added, “We are in, the question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect to see this uptick in revenue until our fourth fiscal quarter, we expect, our wireless revenue in Q3 will be down sequentially.”

The delay is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has not allowed many Apple engineers to travel to China and finalize the devices.

Jon Prosser and Ming Chi Kuo have said that the upcoming iPhone launch will be delayed by a month to October, due to the COVID-19 caused constraints.

Apple iPhone 12: 5G connectivity

All of the upcoming iPhones will reportedly come with support for 5G connectivity. It is being said that the company will reserve its dual-band 5G modems for the Pro lineup, whereas, it will put its sub-6GHz modems in the normal series.

It is also being said that Apple will launch regional variants of its iPhone 12. As some countries are focusing on mmWave 5G, whereas, others are focusing on the sub-6GHz 5G.

Apple iPhone 12: Internals

Apple has contracted TSMC to manufacture its custom A14 chipset according to DigiTimes. This chipset will be the first to use a 5nm process. This according to various reports can provide Apple with a significant performance boost and greater energy efficiency.

The upcoming iPhone 12 and 12 Max will sport OLED displays manufactured by LG. (Image: Jonas Daehnert) The upcoming iPhone 12 and 12 Max will sport OLED displays manufactured by LG. (Image: Jonas Daehnert)

Jon Prosser in a report claims that the iPhone 12 and 12 Max will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. Whereas, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will come with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB/512GB of storage.

Apple iPhone 12: Display

The upcoming iPhone 12 and 12 Max will sport OLED displays manufactured by LG according to The Elec. Whereas, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will sport the more premium Y-OCTA OLED display panels from Samsung, which will support the 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

It is being said that Apple has tweaked its TrueDepth camera and other sensors, with which it has improved the screen-to-body ratio. This basically means that Apple iPhone 12 series will still sport a notch.

Apple iPhone 12: Cameras

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 Max according to EverythingApplePro will sport a dual 12MP camera module stack on the back. These will have larger sensors when compared to the current generation iPhones fro providing users with improved photos.

The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max will sport a triple camera setup on the back. According to MacRumors, the Pro series will come with a wide-angle lens with support for sensor-shift image stabilization. To enable this technology, Apple will use the device’s accelerometer and its electrical actuators to prevent the effect of quick movements that take place between what you see in the viewfinder and what you capture.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the beta code of iOS 14 consists of code confirming that the Pro models will sport a LiDAR sensor, similar to the latest iPhone models.

