Apple ‘iPhone 12’ event announcement likely to happen this week

Looks like the launch of the iPhone 12 is upon us as Apple is rumoured to disclose details on when its next keynote will take place. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman took to Twitter on Sunday claiming he’s expecting an official update from Apple on the upcoming event for the iPhone 12 series and Apple Watch Series 6. That means Apple may send out invites for the virtual event this week, where it’s expecting to announce new iPhone models. Gurman believes the iPhone 12 event announcement could be made on September 8, which is tomorrow.

Leakster Jon Prosser of YouTube channel Front Page Tech earlier tweeted that Apple has a press release scheduled for Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 EST, although he notes that the time is not locked until the day itself. Prosser has previously said that the new iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 6 would launch via a press release in the week of September 7.

For the past few years, Apple has announced new iPhones and other high-profile devices in the second week of September. But the Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the launch schedule. Apple has already confirmed that the iPhone 12 release date won’t come in late September as usual, which means the company will likely hold the event in October instead.

According to numerous leaks and reports, Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone models including a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 is likely to feature a completely new design, OLED displays, 5G connectivity, updated cameras, improved battery life, and more. The iPhone 12 range will reportedly start at $649.

I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2020

During its fall event, Apple also typically announces new Apple Watch mode. This year, Apple Watch Series 6 is rumoured to feature sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, better battery life, improved waterproofing, and kids mode. A cheaper Apple Watch model is also rumoured to launch alongside the Watch Series 6.

Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it’s not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of. I’ll tweet early that morning to update you if it changes. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 6, 2020

Apple will probably use the virtual event to talk about the iPad Air 4, which could feature an all-screen display and four speakers, similar to the iPad Pro. Other Apple products like AirTags, Over-ear Bluetooth headphones, updated Apple TV streaming box, and cheaper HomePod should be announced next month.

