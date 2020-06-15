Apple iPhone 12 series design leaks; could look a lot like iPhone 4

Jin Store seems to have obtained the schematics along with the metal moulds from case manufacturers. (Image: Jin Store) Jin Store seems to have obtained the schematics along with the metal moulds from case manufacturers. (Image: Jin Store)

Apple since the launch of its iPhone X back in 2017 has followed the same design language with all of its smartphones till date. With the iPhone 12 launching this year Apple is said to be revamping its exterior design of the device. In a new leak by Australian-based Apple reseller Jin Store on Twitter, we get to see new CAD drawings and metal case moulds of the upcoming devices.

Jin Store seems to have obtained the schematics along with the metal moulds from case manufacturers. The images in the tweet consist of three different sizes of moulds, which correspond to the earlier leaked 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro and lastly the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The moulds feature flat sides and squared-off edges, similar to the earlier leaks of the upcoming devices. The design looks similar to the one used in the iPhone 4 series of smartphones.

The notch will remain with all of the Face ID sensors and the selfie camera. Previous leaks have shown a smaller notch in the upcoming series. The side bezels seem to have been trimmed, which would help Apple achieve a better screen to body ratio. Apple seems to be retaining its proprietary lightning port and will not be dropping it in favour of the USB Type-C port.

In the CAD drawings, we get to see a square camera bump similar to the iPhone 11 Pro with a triple camera module and a flash. This gets a bit confusing as earlier reports have suggested that the iPhone 12 models will come with dual cameras and the Pro models will come with triple sensors and a fourth LiDAR depth sensor.

As of now, we recommend that you take this leak with a grain of salt, considering that there is still a lot of time in the launch of the upcoming devices. A lot of things can be changed within this duration from the selection of the port to the design of the device itself. This is why we recommend that you wait until the company’s announcement to actually find out how the device will look like.

