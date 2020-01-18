Apple iPhone 12 could be as powerful as the 15-inch MacBook Pro

TSMC will be manufacturing the A14 chipset for Apple. (Representational Image: Apple iPhone 11) TSMC will be manufacturing the A14 chipset for Apple. (Representational Image: Apple iPhone 11)

Every time Apple launches its next-generation iPhones, they are powered by a new chipset that is more powerful and efficient than the last generation chipset. The 2020 iPhones will come with the A14 chipset, which according to a new report by Macworld will take things to a whole new level.

According to the report, TSMC will be manufacturing the A14 chipset for Apple. The new A14 chipset will be built upon the 5nm fabrication process and not the 7nm process the A13 is built upon. It states that using the 5nm process will make the A14 chipset a lot powerful. It also states that the A14 chipset might be able to hit benchmark scores that will put it on par with desktop class CPUs or even the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The A14 chipset could score of around 1,500-1,600 on single-core performance test and a score of around 4,500-5,000 on the multi-core performance test.

As of now, there is no guarantee as to if the new chip will be able to acheive these scores or not. However, if it does, that will put it on-par with the performance of the company’s own 15-inch MacBook Pro.

In separate news, Apple will soon make the jump to using ARM-based chipsets in MacBooks. This will be interesting to see, due to the fact that if the iPhone is able to touch the performance levels of the current MacBooks, then the future ARM-based MacBooks will be much more powerful to segregate the segments.

