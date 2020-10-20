Here are the cheapest and most expensive places to buy iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can be pre-ordered from October 23.

The iPhone 12 lineup is out and some models will start hitting retail shelves later this month. This is for the first time, Apple’s newest iPhone will launch across the same time around the world, including India. However, consumers have to pay different prices for the new devices, with India being one of the costliest places to buy the iPhone 12 lineup.

We collected prices of the four iPhone 12 models from Apple’s official websites in 13 regions in the world. The findings are astonishing. USA, Hong Kong, Japan and UAE (Dubai) are the cheapest places to buy the iPhone 12 series, while India is one of the most expensive places. In Hong Kong, for example, iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) costs HK$5999 (or approx Rs 56,804) but in India, the same model will set you back by Rs 69,900.

Apple iPhone 12 buying guide: Which iPhone to buy in 2020?

And if you buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) from Hong Kong, you will have to pay Rs 89,005. But the same model will cost Rs 129,900 in India, meaning there is a price difference of Rs 40,895. Similarly, the iPhone 12 (64GB) model costs AED 2999 (Rs 59,964) in Dubai.

Check out how much the iPhone 12 lineup costs around the world:

The US remains the cheapest place to buy the iPhone 12 but the pricing does not include sales tax. Even if you include sales tax, the iPhone 12 will still cost less in the US.

In countries like France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the UK, the price of iPhone 12 is on a higher side but the flagship iPhone is not as exorbitantly priced as in India. In the UK, for example, the iPhone 12 (64GB) costs 799 (Rs 75,905) pounds but an Indian resident will end up paying Rs 79,900 for a base model.

Higher pricing of iPhones outside India isn’t a new thing, as many Apple devices cost less in countries like the US and Japan. That said, Apple’s iPhones are always in heavy demand in India, which is home to 130 crore people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd