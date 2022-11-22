Apple iPhone 12 at Rs 48,999 on Flipkart, Amazon: Should you consider?

The Apple iPhone 12 was launched back in 2020 for Rs 79,900. Over the last few months, the device has received many formal and unofficial price cuts. It is currently available for just Rs 48,999 on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. Keep in mind that officially, Apple still lists the price as Rs 59,900.

Users can also get additional discounts that further bring down the price of the iPhone 12 to Rs 31,499 by exchanging an old phone on Flipkart and Amazon. Do note that, the exchange value of the old phone will be determined by the e-commerce platform and can vary depending on the model.

Should you consider iPhone 12 in 2022?

While the iPhone 12 might not be the shiny new device from Apple, it still has everything that one might expect from a flagship device. Thanks to the A14 Bionic processor, the iPhone 12 supports 5G and it also comes with a 60Hz OLED display just like the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 12 also has a 12MP dual-camera setup at the back with a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens, and the phone can shoot native 4K HDR videos in Dolby Vision format. This is also one of the most affordable iPhones that support MagSafe wireless charging, and the iPhone 12 is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

The iPhone 12 is currently running on the latest iOS 16 update, and it will receive at least two major iOS updates in the coming years. Although the iPhone 12 is more than two years old, it still looks a lot like the latest iPhone 14 with a flat bezel and a glass sandwich design. But the base model of iPhone 12 offers only 64GB of internal storage, so you will be compromising on one critical aspect. If you want more storage, the price goes up, which will push up the cost by another Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000.