Apple’s iPhone 11 with free AirPods diwali offer sold out in few hours

Apple's iPhone 11 with free AirPods offer sold out (Express File Photo)

Apple’s diwali offer goes out-of-stock in just a few hours, as expected. As a part of the diwali offer Apple offered free AirPods on purchase of a brand new iPhone 11 from The Apple Store.

The deal went live on October 17 at midnight and within just a few hours the deal was sold out. The AirPods that Apple bundled with the iPhone 11 are worth Rs 14,900. The iPhone 11 price in India also dropped in India after the launch of the all-new iPhone 12.

Apple hasn’t revealed the number of units it sold under the Diwali offer but it seems to be big. Amazon is also selling the iPhone 11 at a price starting at Rs 47,999 during the Great India Festival sale. This price is for the 64GB model. At this price, the iPhone 11 makes a lot of sense. Additionally, there are HDFC Bank and exchange offers available as well.

On purchasing the iPhone 11 from Amazon.in with HDFC Bank credit card you will get Rs 1750 off bringing the price of the phone to as low as Rs 46,249. While buying the iPhone 11 with HDFC Bank debit card you will get Rs 1250 off bringing down the price to Rs 46,749. Amazon is offering up to Rs 16,000 on an exchange offer.

Soon after the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple reduced the price of several iPhone models including the iPhone 11. Officially, the iPhone 11 64GB storage variant is available at Rs 54,900, iPhone 11 128GB storage model at Rs 59,900 and lastly, iPhone 11 256GB storage variant at Rs 69,900. In addition to iPhone 11, Apple reduced prices of iPhone XR and iPhone SE 2020 in India. The iPhone XR now starts at Rs 47,900 while the iPhone SE 2020 starts at Rs 39,900 and goes up to 54,900.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.