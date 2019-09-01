Apple iPhone 11 will ‘shock’ users with a ‘completely different’ design, tipster claims

Until now, we’ve heard that the iPhone 11 will look similar to its predecessor in terms of the design language. However, tipster Eldar Murtazin believes that the next-generation iPhone will “shock” users with a “completely new design.” This the first time we’ve heard that the iPhone 11 will boast an all-new design.

Advertising

We do know that the iPhone 11 will bring a major camera upgrade, but we haven’t heard that the handset’s design will be anything different from its predecessor. Murtazin doesn’t go into the detail, instead he believes the new iPhones are “completely different” than in leaked pictures. Maybe Apple wants to surprise users with the design of the iPhone 11 which no has leaked so far. Could this mean the leaked pictures of the new iPhones are fake?

To prove his point, Murtazin highlights one specific detail about the glass on the iPhone 11 being the same one used on the Moto Z4. Well, the Moto Z4’s has a glass back but it uses an etched matte glass, resulting in a smooth finish. This piece of information corroborates a recent Bloomberg report in which Mark Gurman mentions that the new iPhones might come with a frosted glass finish instead of a glassy glass seen on the current iPhones.

Apple has already scheduled an event on September 10, so we are merely 10 days from the launch of the iPhone 11. As far as leaks are concerned, the Cupertino company plans to introduce three iPhones: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. All three iPhones will have improved cameras and updated hardware.

Новые iPhone совсем другие нежели на всех этих картинках. Взяли стекло как в Moto Z4, выглядит довольно интересно. Ой и будет еще пара сюрпризов в дизайне) внешне другие нежели текущие, но все равно в чехлах носят их в основном — Eldar Murtazin (@eldarmurtazin) August 27, 2019

The invitation sent to the members of the press might offer some sort of clue about the new iPhone. It features a colorful Apple logo, which does remind of the company’s old rainbow logo.

Advertising

Also read| Apple’s next event will take place on Sep 10: Here’s how to watch the live launch of iPhone 11

Here’s what to expect from the iPhone 11 lineup:

iPhone 11

*The successor to the iPhone XR will likely sport a 6.1-inch LCD display, same as the previous model.

*The LCD model may be available in multiple colour options, including Lavender and Green.

*It may offer a dual-camera setup housed in a square-shaped module.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max

*Both smartphones will have an OLED display.

*The iPhone 11 Pro is said to have a 5.8-inch display, while the iPhone 11 Pro is rumoured to sport a 6.5-inch display.

*The OLED iPhones may have a shatter-resistant glass and improved waterproofing on the outside.

*A triple camera setup is expected to be there, featuring a wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and an ultra-wide lens, similar to the Galaxy Note 10+.

*The OLED iPhones might gain support for a mini Apple Pencil.

The new iPhones are said to hit retail shelves on September 20 in the US and other key markets. Based on the reports, Apple is expected to release all thee iPhones available at the same time