Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Which smartphone should you buy?

If you are in the market for a new iPhone, chances are you are considering the latest iPhone 11. There has been a lot of hype around the iPhone 11 – after all the smartphone is priced at Rs 64,900 in India. But Apple is not playing on the price alone; the iPhone 11 does include a dual-camera system including a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, upgraded IP68 water resistance, slightly longer battery life, and several colour options.

The iPhone 11 looks like a smartphone to beat in terms of sheer value, and companies like OnePlus and Samsung will have a hard time competing with Apple. The iPhone 11 is a brilliant device, but the biggest competition to the so-called “affordable” smartphone is from last year’s iPhone XR, which is selling for Rs 49,900 in the country. Despite being a year-old model, the iPhone XR continues to be a compelling option for most buyers.

In this article, we examine how the two phones compare on the basis of their specifications and price (since we haven’t reviewed the iPhone 11 yet, we cannot evaluate whether it performs better compared to the iPhone XR).

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Mostly identical, but there are some minor tweaks

The iPhone 11 looks similar to the iPhone XR in terms of the design language. Both smartphones have a glass back and front. The XR’s finish is glossy, unlike the iPhone 11 Pro which has a new matte finish. The phones have 6.1-inch Retina Liquid displays and they still feature thicker bezels.

The iPhone 11, however, has a new square bump and the Apple logo has been centered. If you haven’t noticed, the “iPhone” text written on the iPhone 11 is also gone. Where the iPhone 11 triumphs the iPhone XR, however, is the upgraded IP68 water resistance (it can survive in 2 meters for water for 30 minutes). The iPhone XR, in comparison, is IP67 rated and can be submerged in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes. The iPhone 11 is clearly more durable than the iPhone XR.

Like the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 has been introduced in a wide range of colours options — green, purple, yellow, black, white and Product (Red). For a change, the iPhone 11 has replaced the iPhone XR’s coral and blue options for purple and green.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: 6.1-inch Retina Liquid display is unchanged

The display on the iPhone 11 hasn’t changed when compared to the iPhone XR. Simply put, you still get a 6.1-inch LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There’s no OLED panel on the iPhone 11 yet.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Dual camera magic

Perhaps the highlight of the iPhone 11 is the presence of a dual-camera setup on the back. This is a major upgrade over the iPhone XR which has a single camera on the rear.

Yes, the iPhone 11 finally gets two cameras on the back. The setup consists of a 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses. The 26mm wide-angle lens has an f1.8 aperture and offers a six-element lens and optical image stabilisation. The 13mm ultra-wide-angle shooter can capture much wider shots, thanks to a 120-degree lens. This ultra-wide-angle lens is useful when taking shots of landscapes, or buildings. Plus, the iPhone 11 also offers 2x optical zoom, unlike the iPhone XR.

As for the camera features, the iPhone 11 now comes with a brand new Night Mode which helps in taking shots in extremely dark conditions. Plus, the phone also has a new portrait effect called High Key Mono. Video capturing capabilities on the iPhone 11 have also been enhanced. The front-facing camera is also improved with a 12MP snapper, and has a wider lens compared to the previous models. And yes, the iPhone 11 can shoot selfies in slow-motion. The phone’s front-camera can capture the footage in 4K and slow-motion videos at 120 frames per second.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: A13 Bionic chip should be fast

The iPhone 11 is powered by new silicon inside, called the A13 Bionic. The chipset should be faster than the A12 Bionic which powers the iPhone XR. The in-house mobile processor is 40 per cent more efficient than the A12 and has a third-generation Neural engine which improves features like Smart HDR, as well as introduces something called “Deep Fusion”. Not just that, the iPhone 11 also boasts faster 4G LTE speeds compared to the iPhone XR. Apple has also added support for Dolby Atmos on the iPhone XR, which means watching movies on the iPhone 11 will on the next level. Neither the iPhone 11 nor the iPhone XR support 5G networks.

When it comes to storage, 64GB (non-expandable) comes standard on both smartphones. And both the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR support wireless charging. Apple’s newest iPhone 11 is also getting an enhanced version of Face ID, which even works when lying flat on a table. Right now, Face ID on the iPhone XR or iPhone XS requires the device to be held closely right in front of your face.

iPhone 11 iPhone XR 6.1-inch LCD display 6.1-inch LCD display A13 Bionic chipset A13 Bionic chipset Dual cameras, 2x optical zoom Single camera 12MP front camera 7MP front camera Slow-mo selfie video support NA Night Mode NA Face ID with multi-angle support Face ID

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Longer battery