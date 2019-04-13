Apple iPhone 11: Triple cameras to reverse wireless charging, what we know so far

Apple typically launches its next-generation iPhone in September every year, and this is the time frame when iPhone 2019 models or iPhone 11 is expected. Ahead of the official announcement, we are seeing more leaks around Apple’s upcoming iPhone line-up, which is said to feature bigger batteries, reverse wireless charging, and more.

Advertising

Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup is speculated to have two OLED display phones and a more affordable iPhone, like the last year’s iPhone XR. One of the models could also come with triple rear cameras, though there is no confirmation. Here is a look at everything we know so far about Apple iPhone 11:

Apple iPhone 11 lineup to have two OLED models:

Apple’s two OLED phones of 2019 could have 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch display sizes, according to a report by Japanese blog Macotakara. The notch of the new phones will be smaller than in last year’s phones.

The 6.1-inch model will reportedly be 0.15mm thinner than the current-generation iPhone XS. Meanwhile, the 6.5-inch iPhone is said to be 0.4mm thinner than the iPhone XS Max.

Advertising

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR were launched in September last year. A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report claims that Apple will have three iPhone variants this year as well, where a third model will sport an LCD display.

Apple iPhone 11: Bigger batteries, reverse wireless charging

Apple iPhone 11 series could have bigger batteries than predecessors, suggests a research note from TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The iPhone XS successor could get 20 to 25 per cent battery bump, while the iPhone XS Max successor is expected to get 15 per cent bigger battery.

However, the battery capacity of iPhone XR successor is expected to remain the same.

Thanks to bigger batteries, the iPhone 2019 phones will support wireless charging similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Both Kuo and Macotakara have confirmed in separate reports that iPhone 11 will offer bilateral charging support.

Apple iPhone 11: Lightning port, slow 5W chargers

Macotakara claims that Apple iPhone 11 will stick to Lightning port and not a USB Type-C charging port, which we saw on the latest iPad models.

Several reports suggest that Phone 11 will come with the standard 5w slow chargers that are shipping on the current variants, while other reports hint at bundled 18W fast charger in the box for fast charging. Of course, we will have to wait for an official announcement to know more.

Also read: Apple 2019 lineup: iPhone 11 with reverse wireless charging, 16-inch MacBook Pro and AirPods 2

Macotakara quotes an official from an accessory maker in the supply chain, who told the site that Apple will continue bundling 5W USB power supply Adapter, and the Lightning-USB cable because of the higher cost of 7.5W charger.

Apple also bundles EarPods with iPhones, so if Apple were to change the iPhone’s charging port to Type-C, then the bundled EarPods would also have to change to the USB-C connector.

Apple iPhone 11: Triple rear cameras, upgraded TrueDepth camera

According to a WSJ report, the bigger 6.5-inch OLED variant of iPhone 11 will have a triple rear camera setup, while the smaller 5.8-inch phone will continue with a dual camera setup. In addition, the iPhone XR successor will be upgraded to with a dual rear camera setup, instead of a single rear camera on iPhone XR.

Separately, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) shared a render of an iPhone model with triple cameras on the back. The third camera sensor will improve the optical zoom and 3D depth sensing.

A different leak claiming to reveal an official render of the upcoming 2019 iPhone was spotted on Weibo. It reveals a triple camera set up in a triangle configuration for iPhone 11. The image also shows off the phone in Black and White colour options.

Advertising

Apple’s FaceID that takes advantage of the company’s TrueDepth front camera, will get an upgrade with a high-power flood illuminator for superior facial recognition on the next-generation phones.