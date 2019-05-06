Apple iPhone 11 to feature improved antenna for better indoor navigation: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple’s 2019 iPhone XS successor could have a new antenna design for improved indoor navigation, according to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a new investors note, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said the 2019 iPhones are expected to use modified-PI (MPI) antennas rather than the liquid crystal polymer (LCP) antennas found in the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Advertising

The analyst believes that LCP limits the RF performance of the phones due to technology limitation and production issues. According to Kuo, the shift to modified-PI (MPI) antennas will bring cost and production improvements.

Kuo reportedly claims Apple will still use LCP as the primary material for 5G antennas in 2020 iPhones as the production issues limiting the RF performance of LCP will be resolved by then. It’s being said that Apple will use a mix of Qualcomm and Samsung 5G modems for the 2020 iPhones. Apple is also expected to use LCP material in future iPad models beginning at the end of 2019, Kuo wrote.

Also read: Apple working on 5G iPad Pro, launch expected in 2021

Advertising

Apple will likely launch three new iPhone models this year, including a successor to the iPhone XR with an LCD display. The other two high-end iPhones, presumably called the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, are said to come with OLED displays and triple-cameras on the back. Meanwhile, the 2019 iPhone XR is said to feature a dual-camera setup, an upgrade over a single camera found in the original iPhone XR.

All three iPhones will reportedly include the A13 processor alongside 18W USB-C Power adapter and USB-C Lightning cable. Rumours claim that Apple’s 2019 iPhone could also feature reverse wireless charging, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Huawei Mate 20 Pro. That means the iPhone can wireless charge other devices, such as AirPods.

If Apple sticks to the original launch cycle, it would announce the iPhone 11 in early September. The phones are likely to go on preorders sometime in the second week of September.