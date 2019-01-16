Apple iPhone 11 sees new set of renders ‘leaked’, reveal a different design

Apple’s iPhone 11 or iPhone XI or the iPhone 2019 as it is being called, has already sparked a lot of interest, even though it won’t be officially revealed till September 2019.

We have seen quite a few image renders of the supposed iPhone XI and the latest one from Onleaks (in partnership with a website called CompareRaja) claims to show an entirely different design from what was seen earlier.

The latest iPhone 2019 render shows a notch on the front display, which is smaller in size and the camera bump is slimmer at the back. The camera bump is now in the centre and horizontally aligned, and not vertical one we have seen on previous iPhone variants. Apple is expected to introduce three cameras at the back with the iPhone XI.

An earlier Apple’s iPhone XI render done by OnLeaks in partnership with Digit India had shown a rather hideous looking camera bump at the back of the device. Of course, these are all prototype renders and the iPhone XI will probably look very different when it actually launches.

Meanwhile, an earlier report on Wall Street Journal said the iPhone XI will have a triple camera, though this will be reserved for the more expensive 6.5-inch iPhone variant. The smaller 5.8-inch screen iPhone XI variant will not get the triple camera, and stick with dual cameras.

The report also talked about how Apple will have only OLED display iPhones by 2020, something which has been discussed previously as well. With the triple camera system, Apple is expected to introduce a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor at the back as well.

Here comes your very first and very early look at yet another 2019 #iPhone prototype! Discover it right now through gorgeous 5K renders made on behalf of my Friends over @compareraja -> https://t.co/14j8USJzip (please read the full story in order to make educated comments…) pic.twitter.com/4dPtdz35Gp — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 15, 2019

The WSJ report also added that the successor to the iPhone XR will have dual-cameras instead of a single camera system at the back.

It has been reported that the iPhone XR’s sales have not lived up to expectations. Still Apple insists that the iPhone XR remains their best-selling model since it launched in October 2018.