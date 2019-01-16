Toggle Menu Sections
Apple iPhone 11 sees new set of renders ‘leaked’, reveal a different designhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/apple-iphone-11-sees-new-set-of-renders-leaked-reveal-a-different-design-5540552/

Apple iPhone 11 sees new set of renders ‘leaked’, reveal a different design

Apple iPhone XI or iPhone II renders by OnLeaks: The latest iPhone 2019 render shows a notch on the front display, which is smaller in size and the camera bump is slimmer at the back.

Apple, Apple iPhone XI, Apple iPhone II, iPhone 2019, Apple iPhone XI renders, iPhone 11 renders leaked, iPhone 11 launch date, iPhone 11 leaked
Apple iPhone 11 sees new set of renders ‘leaked’, reveal a different design for the camera bump at the back. (Image of current iPhone XS. Source: Reuters)

Apple’s iPhone 11 or iPhone XI or the iPhone 2019 as it is being called, has already sparked a lot of interest, even though it won’t be officially revealed till September 2019.

We have seen quite a few image renders of the supposed iPhone XI and the latest one from Onleaks (in partnership with a website called CompareRaja) claims to show an entirely different design from what was seen earlier.

The latest iPhone 2019 render shows a notch on the front display, which is smaller in size and the camera bump is slimmer at the back. The camera bump is now in the centre and horizontally aligned, and not vertical one we have seen on previous iPhone variants. Apple is expected to introduce three cameras at the back with the iPhone XI.

An earlier Apple’s iPhone XI render done by OnLeaks in partnership with Digit India had shown a rather hideous looking camera bump at the back of the device. Of course, these are all prototype renders and the iPhone XI will probably look very different when it actually launches.

Meanwhile, an earlier report on Wall Street Journal said the iPhone XI will have a triple camera, though this will be reserved for the more expensive 6.5-inch iPhone variant. The smaller 5.8-inch screen iPhone XI variant will not get the triple camera, and stick with dual cameras.

The report also talked about how Apple will have only OLED display iPhones by 2020, something which has been discussed previously as well. With the triple camera system, Apple is expected to introduce a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor at the back as well.

The WSJ report also added that the successor to the iPhone XR will have dual-cameras instead of a single camera system at the back.

Advertising

It has been reported that the iPhone XR’s sales have not lived up to expectations. Still Apple insists that the iPhone XR remains their best-selling model since it launched in October 2018.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 OnePlus 7 slide-out front camera, 5G capability, Snapdragon 855: All we know so far
2 Vivo Y91 with MediaTek Helio P22 processor launched in India: Price, specifications
3 Apple could be working on 7th gen iPod Touch, 2019 iPhones to adopt Type C: Report