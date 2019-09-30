Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, OnePlus 7T: Top mobile launches of September

September seems to be the month when big names like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus decided to announce their flagship smartphones. Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro series, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, OnePlus 7T were launched in India in this month. There is also the more affordable Samsung Galaxy A70s, Samsung Galaxy M30s, and Vivo U10. We take a look at the best smartphone launches of September:

Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro series

Apple iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max made debut in the first week of September. Perhaps the biggest design changes on the three phones is a revamped square-shaped camera module. Apple iPhone 11 is the most affordable, price of which starts at Rs 64,900 in India.

Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max come with improved cameras as well. The successor to iPhone XR has dual rear cameras, whereas iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max sport triple cameras at the back. Apple iPhone 11 series continue with a notched display. The FaceTime camera has been bumped to 12MP and the phones are powered by A13 Bionic chipset.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are priced starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively. The iPhone 11 series are up for sale in India and can be bought via the major offline retailers, Apple-authorised resellers as well as Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series

For the first time, Samsung launched two screen sizes for its Galaxy Note. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ come with Dynamic AMOLED displays, 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset, and S Pen support. But the screen sizes are different at 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch respectively. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has triple rear cameras, while the Galaxy Note 10+ comes with four cameras at the back.

S Pen has received major upgrades in terms of Air actions. It lets users convert handwritten notes to typewritten text, and then save it as a text file, a PDF, Microsoft Word document. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes in the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at Rs 69,999. The Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in two storage options – 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 79,999 and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage at Rs 89,999.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T succeeds the OnePlus 7 that was launched in May. The phone gets a new circular back camera module with triple camera sensors, 90Hz refresh rate display and Snapdragon 855+ processor. The price starts at Rs 37,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 8GB RAM+256GB storage model is priced at Rs 39,999. The phone can be bought via OnePlus.in, Amazon, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with waterdrop style notch and the triple-camera setup consists of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor paired with a 12MP telephoto sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The battery is 3,800mAh with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A70s is the company’s first smartphone with 64MP camera sensor. The mid-premium phone has a total of three cameras at the back with and a pop-up front camera. The price starts at Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, whereas the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 38,999. The phone is available across major e-retailers, retail stores, Samsung Opera House and Samsung online store.

In addition to a 64MP primary camera sensor at the back, there is a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a third 5MP sensor. The front camera is 32MP. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The highlight of Samsung Galaxy M30s is its 6,000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model respectively. It can be bought via Amazon India and Samsung eStore.

As for its specifications, the Galaxy M30s packs a 6.4-inch Full HD+sAMOLED Infinity-U display, Exynos 9611 processor, 48MP+ 5MP+ 8MP rear cameras and a 16MP front camera. The battery on the Galaxy M30s should last for three days with heavy usage and around four days with moderate usage.

Vivo U10

Vivo U10, which is the second device in the company’s U-series was launched in India in September as well. The price starts at Rs 8,990 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is the 3GB RAM+64GB ROM model as well that will cost Rs 9,990, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant will be priced at Rs 10,990.

Among the highlights are a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 processor, and a 13MP triple rear camera setup. The phone features a 6.35-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch on top and runs Zen UI based on Android 9 Pie. The 5,000mAh battery is claimed to offer seven hours of PUBG Mobile gameplay and 12 hours of YouTube.