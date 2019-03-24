Apple iPhone 11 to support reverse wireless charging: Report

The next-generation of iPhone — often referred as iPhone 11 — will support reverse wireless charging, according to a report from Japanese blog Macotakara. The feature would be an improvement to the existing wireless charging features of the new iPhones.

Reverse wireless charging is not a brand new feature as it already exists on a number of high-end Android phones including the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and recently released Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup.

Upon inclusion, the new iPhones would be able to charge other Apple devices like new-generation AirPods, given it will come with a wireless charging case.

Also, if Apple is going to implement the reverse wireless charging feature in the iPhone 11, the device could have an improved battery capacity to make the feature viable. The report also mentions that Apple is planning to include an 18W fast charger in the box, replacing the 5W USB-A adapter. So buyers will not have to spend extra for fast charging.

However, Apple won’t be switching to the USB-C cable for the charging port as it did with the latest iPad Pros. Apple will be retaining the Lightning port for its next-generation iPhone. The new iPad Mini and iPad Air that Apple introduced this week also retain the Lightning port.

Like every year, Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone in the month of September at its special launch event. The first Apple event is taking place on March 25, which is focusing on Apple’s video streaming service and an updated news subscription service.