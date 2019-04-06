Apple iPhone 11 render surface online; here’s what is new

Apple will be releasing its next-generation iPhone later this year, however, this hasn’t stopped leaks from popping up online. Two new leaks have surfaced online, one is claiming to reveal an official render of the upcoming 2019 iPhone while the other one is an image of an assembly component that was stolen from Apple’s supply chain. Both of the leaks have been posted on Weibo.

Advertising

The new iPhone 11 image render once again confirms that the upcoming Apple iPhone 11 will feature a triple camera setup on the back in a triangle configuration. The image also shows off its Black and White colour options.

In the other leak, we get to see an image of an assembly part, which was apparently stolen from the Foxconn factory. To recall, we saw schematics of the same part leaked by SlashLeaks a few days ago. The part consists of a large cut-out to house the camera setup.

According to an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal, the triple camera module will be limited to the bigger variant of the upcoming iPhone, which will have a 6.5-inch OLED display. The smaller 5.8-inch iPhone will continue to sport a dual camera setup. Additionally, the report noted that the iPhone XR will have a successor and it will sport a dual-rear camera setup this time along.

Advertising

Also Read: Two students allegedly dupe Apple of iPhones worth $1 million in US: Report

The upcoming iPhones might also feature a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor from Sony, instead of the structured light sensor we get to see in current iPhones, according to a report by Bloomberg.

In a separate report, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that 2019 iPhones will feature the same screen sizes as the previous-generation models. He has also stated that the upcoming iPhone 11 lineup of smartphones will feature bilateral wireless charging, which means that just like the Samsung Galaxy S10 series, the upcoming iPhones will be able to reverse wireless charge other devices.