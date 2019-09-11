Apple iPhone 11 Pro gets a triple-camera at the back: But how does it work?

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have been unveiled at Apple’s fall event in Cupertino, California. The two new models offer improvements to the battery life, internal hardware and camera system. But the highlight of the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max is the improved camera system, with three cameras at the back. This is the first time Apple has added a triple-camera setup (a standard wide-angle, telephoto, and ultra-wide-angle lens) on the iPhone.

The iPhone still has the best camera, but there is no denying that Google and Huawei make better camera phones. With the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, Apple hopes to change the perception of consumers with an upgraded camera system. The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will capture all the headlines to be the first iPhones to use a triple camera system. We explain the iPhone 11 Pro camera and what each sensor does.

iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max: Primary camera

The primary camera may come with a 12MP resolution, but now the main camera has the widest aperture, at f/1.8, meaning it will be useful in shooting in low-light conditions.

iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max: Ultra-wide angle camera

The second lens is a 12MP 13mm f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120° angle of view. The benefit of an ultra-wide-angle lens is that offers the ability to take great landscape shots. The 12MP sensor uses 0.5x zoom technology and has a 120-degree viewing angle, which is about equal to human vision.

iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max: Telephoto camera

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max come with a third 12MP telephoto camera. But the big deal here is that the iPhone 11 Pro now features a 4x optical zoom. The question is, how does it work? So basically, the telephoto lens will let you zoom into a shoot, while the wide-angle-lens will let you zoom out. With 2x zoom in and out, this allows the iPhone 11 Pro to offer a 4x optical zoom.

iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max: Night Mode

Both iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also getting a dedicated Night Mode. This is useful in taking photos in the extreme dark. The Night Mode uses multiple exposures to compile a photo and reduce noise in photos. The Night Mode on smartphones is nothing new. Google Pixel 3, Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 all offer a dedicated Night Mode.

iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max: Deep Fusion

Just like Google, Apple is also betting on the computational photography with the iPhone 11 Pro. At the launch event, the company previewed a new tech called Deep Fusion. The camera takes nine images compressing four short images, four secondary images, and one long exposure at various shutter settings. The A13 Bionic processor’s neural engine then analyses every shot and all the best images are then combined to produce a clearer picture. Deep Fusion won’t be available at launch, but Apple says it will launch through a software update later this year.

iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max: Video, Slow-mo selfies

Apple has also improved the video taking ability on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new iPhones support a slew of video modes and formats including 4K video at 60 fps, slo-mo capture, time-lapse, cinematic video stabilization and extended dynamic range.

In addition, you also shoot a video with multiple cameras simultaneously. Simply put, users will be able to capture multiple focal lengths of the same scene at once, or else shoot with the front camera and back cameras at the same time. Apple showed the feature on stage using the Filmic Pro app, though this will be released later on.

The front-facing Face ID camera now features a 12MP wide-angle lens, and works in landscape mode for wider group shots. You can use the front camera to create slow-motion selfies, which is really cool.

iPhone 11 Pro/11 Pro Max: Will you buy these fancy smartphones?

During the launch event, Tim Cook and team made it clear for whom they have created the iPhone 11 Pro. And it makes for Apple to pitch a Rs 100,000 smartphone for a special audience, in this case, it is professionals like artists, cinematographers and creative people.

If you are someone who likes to indulge in casual photography, then the iPhone 11 will be a better choice. But if you are someone for whom the cameras on a phone matter the most, then the iPhone 11 Pro is the smartphone to beat.