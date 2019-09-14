Apple iPhone 11 cheaper in US, Dubai: Full comparison with India prices

Apple iPhone 11 series have launched at prices less or equal to than last year’s iPhone XR and iPhone XS series. The most affordable iPhone 11 start at a price of Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage model. But one can get the latest iPhone 11 for an even lesser price in the US, where it will cost $699, which is around Rs 49,600. In Dubai, the price AED 2,949 or around Rs 57,000.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with upgraded cameras, design overhaul with a square-shaped camera module, bigger batteries, and new A13 Bionic chipset. Apple iPhone 11’s starting price is lower than that of its predecessor iPhone XR. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max launched at the same price as last year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max respectively. We compare the India, US, and Dubai prices of the new iPhone 11 series:

Apple iPhone 11 prices in India, US, and Dubai

The new iPhone 11 series will be available in India on September 27. To reiterate, Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) will cost Rs 64,900 in India. The US price is $699 or around Rs 49,600. In Dubai, the 64GB storage model iPhone 11 will cost AED 2,949, which is approximately Rs 57,000 on conversion.

The 128GB storage model, which sells for Rs 69,900 in India will be available at $749 (Rs 53,000 approximately) in the US. Apple iPhone 11 (256GB) is priced at Rs 79,900 in India and $849 in the US or around Rs 60,000.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro prices in India, US, and Dubai

Apple iPhone 11 Pro starting price in India is Rs 99,900 for the 64GB storage model. In the US, the price starts at $999 (Rs 70,900 approximately). The phone can be bought from Dubai at AED 4,219 or around Rs 81,500, which is still cheaper than India.

The 256GB and 512GB storage models of Apple iPhone 11 Pro will cost Rs 1,13,900 and Rs 1,31,900 respectively in India. The US prices are $1,149 (Rs 81,600 approximately) and $1,349 (Rs 95,800 approximately).

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max prices in India, US, and Dubai

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) will be available at Rs 1,09,900 in India, compared to $1099 (Rs 78,000 approximately) in the US and AED 4,639 (Rs 89,700 approximately) in Dubai respectively.

In India, the 256GB and 512GB storage models are priced at Rs 1,23,900 and Rs 1,41,900 repectively. In the US, one can get the two variants for $1,249 or around Rs 88,700 and $1,449 (Rs 1,02,900 approximately) respectively.

Apple iPhone 11 full specifications

Apple iPhone 11 sports a glass and aluminium design and it will be available in a lot more colour options including Black, White, Lavender, Red, Green, Yellow. The phone gets a 6.1-inch LCD display, A13 AI Bionic chip, dual rear camera setup of 12MP telephoto + 12MP wide-angle, 12MP front camera, water and dust resistance, and TrueDepth sensor.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max full specifications

Apple iPhone Pro and 11 Pro Max feature textured matte glass and stainless steel design. A square-shaped back camera module is common across the three iPhone 11 series phones. But instead of dual back cameras like iPhone 11, the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max sport three cameras at the back, a combination of 12MP wide-angle camera, 12MP telephoto lens, and 12MP lens for ultra-wide photography.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro sports a 5.8-inch screen size with 2436×1125 pixels resolution, whereas iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a 6.5-inch screen size with 2688×1242 pixels resolution. Both the device sport a Super Retina XDR display and are powered by A13 Bionic chip. More features include support for 18W charging and IP68 rating for waterproofing. The phones will be available in a new midnight green colour option in addition to space grey, silver and gold.