Apple iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max announced: Triple cameras, A13 Bionic chipset and 18W charger

Apple unveiled three new iPhones today, including the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. Both smartphones are made out from surgical grade stainless steel and feature improved cameras.

Advertising

Both smartphones have a Super Retina XDR display – one has a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 2436 x 1125, the other 6.5-inches with a 2688 x 1242 pixel resolution. There will be three cameras on the back – a 12MP wide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens and another 12MP lens for ultra-wide photography. And both smartphones are powered by the new A13 Bionic chipset.

Both smartphones will be available in midnight green, plus space grey, silver and a gold model. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max offer better battery life than the XS, the Pro Max for five hours more than the XS Max. Plus, Face ID works at greater angles. And yes, the new iPhones also support 18W charger that will be included in the box

The iPhone 11 Pro will start at $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will start at $1199. Preorders will start Friday, September 13 in the US. The devices will ship a week later on September 20.