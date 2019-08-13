Apple ‘iPhone 11 Pro’ could be the answer to Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Apple may end up calling one of its upcoming phones iPhone 11 Pro. Tipster CoinX, which has previously leaked the names of last year’s iPhone X, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, believes there will be the iPhone 11 Pro in Apple’s new lineup of iPhones.

The Cupertino company is set to release three iPhones this year that will replace the three existing phones it sells. A phone named D42 will replace the iPhone XS, another phone known as D43 will replace the iPhone XS Max, and one called N104 will replace the iPhone XR. We don’t know how Apple will justify the word Pro, but it could be a sequel to the iPhone XS Max.

The iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Max as it is currently known in tech circles, in all probability, will boast three cameras on the rear. The third lens, in particular, will be able to take wide-angle photos. Not just the larger iPhone will let you take wide-angle shots, there will be a new feature called “Smart Frame” which will capture the date outside of the traditional photo so that users can change the framing of it using the same data.

Another theory suggests that the iPhone 11 Pro will include support for the Pencil. Citi Research market analysts recently claimed that the next iPhone will support the stylus. We have been hearing this rumour for years, but Apple never extended the stylus support to the iPhone. If the iPhone 11 Pro gets the Pencil support, the phone will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. However, even if Apple uses the existing Pencil for the iPhone 11 Pro, there would be no way to store the stylus when not in use. The Galaxy Note 10+, in comparison, comes with the S Pen that inside the phone’s chassis.

The iPhone 11 Pro, alongside the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11R is expected to feature a powerful A13 chipset. All three iPhones will follow the same design language as the existing iPhone lineup. Apple usually announces new iPhones in September.