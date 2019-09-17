Apple iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Realme XT: Top phones to buy in India in September

For those who have been waiting to buy the latest premium flagship smartphone, the options include Apple iPhone 11 series, Realme XT and the upcoming OnePlus 7T series. Another big company Google is all set to launch its Pixel 4 series as well, but that will happen next month. Meanwhile, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T will be unveiled on September 26.

Apple iPhone 11 is priced starting at Rs 64,900 for the base storage model with 64GB, while prices for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively. Realme XT is a mid-range flagship and the world’s first 64MP camera phone, priced starting at Rs 15,999. So, which are the top phones to buy this month? We take a look:

Apple iPhone 11 price, full specifications

Apple iPhone 11 series has been revamped with improved cameras, which are now placed in a new square-shaped camera module. The most affordable iPhone 11 comes with two back cameras, with 12MP ultra-wide and wide lenses. The more premium iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have three rear cameras with an additional 12MP telephoto lens. The front TrueDepth camera has been bumped to 12MP on the three phones.

As for the prices, the iPhone 11 will cost Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage model, Rs 69,900 for 128GB and Rs 79,900 for 256GB respectively. Apple iPhone 11 Pro is priced at Rs 99,900 for the 64GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB iPhone 11 Pro are priced at Rs 1,13,900 and Rs 1,31,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max prices start at Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB variant and go up to Rs 1,41,900 for the 512GB storage model. The 256GB storage option will cost Rs 1,23,900.

Apple iPhone 11 series is powered by the new A13 Bionic chip and have bigger batteries than the last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. The iPhone 11 continues with a glass and aluminium design, while the iPhone 11 Pro series sport a new textured matt glass and stainless steel design.

OnePlus 7T expected price, specifications

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro will be launched on September 27 along with a new OnePlus TV. Ahead of the official debut, full specifications of the two phones have been leaked. The OnePlus 7T series will be powered by the new Snapdragon 855+ processor and have a triple rear camera setup. The phones will support a 90Hz display that we saw on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

As for the screen size, OnePlus 7T will sport a 6.55-inch screen compared to a slightly bigger 6.65-inch display on the Pro variant. The phones will be backed by bigger batteries as well. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more about the prices.

Realme XT price, full specifications

Realme XT has a 64MP quad-camera, which is the highlight of the device. The phone is priced starting at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options coupled with 128GB storage will cost Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

In addition to the 64MP main back camera, there is a second 8MP 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2MP portrait lens, and a fourth 2MP macro lens. The front camera is 16MP. Realme XT sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with ‘Minidrop’ display design. The phone packs a Snapdragon 712 and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.