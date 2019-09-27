Apple iPhone 11 Night Mode vs Google Pixel 3 Night mode: Here’s the comparison

For a long time, Apple’s iPhone set the agenda when it came to camera performance, while other manufacturers chased aspects like higher megapixel count, adding multiple software features. But Apple with its 12MP camera was still ahead of many Android phones, given that the combination of software and hardware was just right. In my view, all of this changed once the Google Pixel came along. The Google Pixel 3, for instance, really pushed the boundaries of smartphone photography.

Since then we have seen smartphone manufacturers like Huawei offering four cameras at the back and a range of features with excellent performance, leaving the iPhone far behind in the camera segment. One such feature is the Night Mode, which Apple has finally introduced with the iPhone 11. All three new iPhones come with the feature, which has been a staple on Android flagships for nearly a year or so.

So has Apple’s decision to wait with the Night Mode been a smart move? To find out, I decided to compare the iPhone 11 with the Google Pixel 3 XL. The latter remains an excellent device in the camera department and I especially love the Night Sight mode on this. This mode on Pixel phones really showed how software could enhance and change low-light photography and I wanted to see how the iPhone 11 does in this segment.

And this time, Apple looks like it has finally got the edge back, well at least till Pixel 4 launches and the comparisons start all over again.

Apple iPhone 11 vs Google Pixel 3 XL Night Sight: How it works

With the iPhone 11 series, Apple’s Night mode automatically comes on when it detects there is not enough light in the room or the setting. In Night Mode on iPhone 11, the shutter stays open for longer, the standard appears to be under three seconds, though you can tap on the Night symbol on top and increase or decrease the number of seconds for how long you can keep the shutter open.

I found the maximum option going up to 10 seconds, when the studio room where I took the samples, was completely dark. With increased lighting, the system intelligently figures out how long you need to keep the shutter open. Apple says Night Mode pushes software to use the A13 Bionic to deliver low‑light shots never before possible on iPhone.

While the shutter is open for a longer duration, the camera takes multiple images and Apple is also using the in-built optical image stabilisation in the main 12MP sensor to steady the lens. It combines all these images together for the perfect image with the right contrast, colours, and reduced noise. Apple is also claiming the Night mode images looks a lot more natural on the iPhone 11.

Google Pixel’s Night Mode does something similar where it is taking a number of frames (15 frames of 1/15 second or less each) and combines all these frames together to create the perfect image. The camera is merging this burst of frames together and also tries to prevent motion blur, though you have to stay still when taking the image, because any movement could cause a blur in the final processed image.

On Pixel phones, Night Sight is a dedicated mode and it does not come on automatically, though the phone will prompt you to use it when you are shooting in really low-light environments.

Except the Pixel phones do not give the option of tinkering with the number of seconds you want to keep the shutter open. That the iPhone 11 does give this option is very interesting, and some might find it useful. I certainly found that increasing the shutter option to 10 seconds in the dark environment resulted in brighter pictures. But yes, the best results will be best when you are more or less steady and the subject isn’t moving around too much, unless you want that light painting effect.

Apple iPhone 11 vs Google Pixel 3 XL Night Sight: Comparisons

The first sample photo I have posted is of the two objects, and how the cameras perform without any light in the room and no Night mode turned on. The room is completely dark (no light outside, shades drawn) with no external light is turned on and you can see the results below. The two doll objects are barely visible in the Pixel photo, but the iPhone is managing to showcase the dolls a lot more clearly. So it is already ahead in a way, even with no night mode.

The next set of pictures shows the same two dolls, in the similar kind of lighting conditions in the room, but with Night Mode on. On the iPhone 11, I increased the option for Night Mode from 3 to 10 seconds, the photo is clearly, brighter, and more details preserved. The Pixel 3 XL does an excellent job as well with Night Sight, but the iPhone 11 image appeals more to me.

In the picture of Superman, light is seeping in from the left side of the object, because the shade is not drawn. While the iPhone 11 image is a lot more brighter which I would not say is the best thing since it adds more noise, the Pixel 3 XL keeps the tones a bit more muted and maintains better details in my view.

In the picture of the Bear, we turned on a single warm LED light inside the room (the shades are still down) though it was not pointing the light directly at the object. Both photos taken with Night Mode look quite pleasing and are colour accurate. Once again, the iPhone 11 does a little bit more with the details as it picks the indents in the strawberries much more clearly than the Pixel 3 XL.

In the picture with the Star Wars toys, the light source is the same. Both the Pixel 3XL and iPhone 11 have managed to capture all the details including the designs, patterns of each toy clearly. Even the dust on R2D2 is captured very clearly, which is impressive on part of both phones.

Apple iPhone 11 vs Google Pixel 3 XL Night Sight: Which is ahead?

There’s no doubt that iPhone 11 drastically improves the camera performance and Night Mode is an added advantage, which will definitely become a must-try feature for many users. No, don’t expect realistic photos from Night Mode on either phone. In many cases, the image is brighter and yes, there is more noise as well. This is not true to what the human eye is seeing. But that’s not the point of Night Mode.

The iPhone 11’s Night Mode will certainly make it a worthy flagship to consider, despite what Android phones like Google Pixel 3 have offered earlier. There’s no doubt the images are brighter and brings in more colour and detail. With the Pixel 3 XL, the Night Sight has always been a trusted mode and I would say it still holds its own. We will have to wait for Pixel 4 to see what Google does with its latest camera, but for now the iPhone 11 appears to have the edge.