Apple iPhone 11 more popular than iPhone XR, claims analyst

Demand for iPhone 11 is so strong that Apple is increasing the production of the affordable iPhone by 1.6 million units. That’s according to Apple analyst Jun Zhang of Rosenblatt Securities. Zhang further claims that Apple has already sold 12 million units of iPhone 11, an increase of 15 per cent over the iPhone XR.

The Cupertino company launched the iPhone 11, alongside the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in September. For the first time, Apple introduced a new iPhone that costs less than its predecessor. While the iPhone 11 is not that different from last year’s iPhone XR, the phone does offer better cameras, a terrific battery life and a faster processor.

But what has really worked in favor of Apple is the price of the iPhone 11. It’s available for Rs 64,900, that’s Rs 12,000 less than last year’s iPhone XR. At the time of writing, iPhone 11 was sold out across both online and offline retail channels, signaling high-demand for the entry-level model.

Zhang also believes Apple will cut the iPhone 11 Pro production by 2 million units due to the weaker demand. In fact, the analyst claims the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max sales are down 15 per cent compared to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900 for the entry-level model.

The analyst also seems to be unoptimistic about the iPhone SE II, which is expected to launch at the beginning of next year. Zhang notes that the volume of the second-generation iPhone SE will be relatively smaller, with the production of 3 million units per quarter starting in 2020.