iPhone 11 may have reverse wireless charging, but reportedly Apple disabled it via software

When Apple launched the iPhone 11 series earlier this week, many were disappointed to hear about the lack of reverse wireless charging. It’s a feature that turns your smartphones into a charging pad for another wireless-charging capable device, or a phone.

As it turns out, the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max do have the necessary hardware to support reverse wireless charging. But the company disabled it before launching the devices. That’s according to leaker Sonny Dickson, who was apparently informed by reliable “sources” that the iPhone 11 could have the hardware for bilateral wireless charging, but the feature is said to be “software disabled.”

No one exactly knows the real reason why Apple had to omit reverse wireless charging on the new iPhones 11 models. In the past, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had indicated that the bilateral wireless charging feature was removed because the “charging efficiency may not meet Apple’s expectations.”The decision to not include reverse wireless charging on the new iPhones could be a last-minute decision.

In March, Apple had cancelled its AirPower wireless charging mat, citing that the wireless charger will not achieve the company’s rigorous “high standards.” Unfortunately, the company never explained what exactly went wrong.

Reliable sources are saying iPhone 11 and 11 Pro do include the hardware for bilateral charging, but that it is software disabled. Uncertain whether this was removed prior to final production run. — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) September 13, 2019

Galaxy S10, Mate 20 Pro support bilateral wireless charging

The reverse wireless charging feature could be an added feature on the new iPhones 11 models. The feature would have allowed devices like the AirPods or Apple Watch to wirelessly charge when put them on the back of the iPhone 11. Huawei was the first company to introduce bilateral wireless charging on the flagship Mate 20 Pro, other companies quickly followed the suite, including Samsung. The South Korean major’s Galaxy S10 has the Wireless PowerShare feature, which works similar to the wireless reverse charging feature on the Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro.