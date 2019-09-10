Apple iPhone 11 launched: Specifications, price, availability, offers

Apple has just launched its latest lineup of iPhones including the iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max. The iPhone 11 is a successor to last year’s iPhone XR. The device is priced at $699 and will be made available in India starting September 20.

Paytm has announced that all Apple products that have been launched today will be made available on Paytm Mall starting September 20. The company has also stated that it will offer a cashback of Rs 10,000 on all of these products.

Apple iPhone 11 specifications:

* 6.1-inch LCD display

* A13 Bionic processor with AI capabilities

* 12MP telephoto + 12MP wide-angle dual camera setup

* 12MP front camera

* TrueDepth sensor

* Black, White, Lavender, Red, Green, Yellow colour options

* Water and dust resistance

* 1 hour more battery than the iPhone XR

The story is currently developing.