Apple iPhone 11 was the most shipped phone globally, iPhone SE was second: Canalys

Apple’s iPhone 11 seems to have beat all other smartphones in the market to become the most shipped smartphone globally in the third quarter of 2020, according to research firm Canalys. The smaller iPhone SE took the number two spot in the list. Apart from this, Samsung took five spots in the world’s top 10 shipping smartphones during the same quarter.

The iPhone 11 shipments crossed 1.6 crores worldwide and the iPhone SE was able to ship over one crore units during the same quarter, according to a graph tweeted out by Canalys.

Looking at the graph, it can be seen that Apple’s iPhone 11 has a major lead over the rest of the smartphones on the list. Whereas, the iPhone SE managed to marginally top the Galaxy A21s. Take note that Apple gained the topmost spot on the list even after having significant price differences against the other contenders.

Samsung managed to grab the third spot in the list with its Galaxy A21s smartphone followed by the Galaxy A11, and Galaxy A51. Its Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A01 Core managed to grab the eighth and 10th positions, respectively.

Other than Apple and Samsung, Xiaomi was also able to make it into the list, with three of its smartphones, including the Redmi Note 9/Redmi 10X 4G at the sixth number, Redmi 9 at seventh and lastly, Redmi 9A at ninth.

According to the global smartphone report by Canalys, in Q3 2020, worldwide smartphone shipments reached 348 million units, while seeing a 1 percent decline year on year. Samsung managed to regain its lead, with Huawei slipping into the second place. Xiaomi managed to secure the third place for the first time, followed by Apple, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Lenovo, Transsion, respectively.

Apple slipped to the fourth place, due to it not launching any smartphones until November. Huawei saw a fall, due to the international restrictions implemented on it. Xiaomi seems to be cutting into the place where Huawei was during its heyday.

