Apple iPhone 11 is here: But is it the right time to buy iPhone XR in India?

Apple’s iPhone 11 series is now official and the company has confirmed the India prices for all three iPhone variants. While the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max start at Rs 99,990 and Rs 1,09,000, respectively, the iPhone 11 is at a comparatively affordable price of Rs 64,900. The new iPhone 11 series will be available in India on September 27.

Advertising

This time around, Apple has gone for a lower price compared to the Rs 76,900 launch price of the iPhone XR that it introduced last year. The company has, meanwhile, also announced price cuts on older models, including the iPhone XR, which makes it more appealing in the price-sensitive Indian market.

We explain all the prices and what factors to keep in mind before deciding on the iPhone 11 or the older iPhone XR.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: India Prices

The iPhone 11 and iPhone XR have a difference of Rs 15,000 right now, but with offers and cashback deals this difference can go down further. On Apple’s part, this pricing is a smart move. This kind of pricing could push more users to consider the newer variant.

Advertising

Read more: Apple iPhone 11 series is here, so is the aggressive pricing on Apple services

As pointed out, the new iPhone 11 has been launched at Rs 64,900 for the base 64GB variant. Interestingly, the 128GB variant costs Rs 69,900, which is just Rs 5,000 more for double the storage. For anyone considering the iPhone 11, it would make more sense to get the higher storage given the not-so-high price difference. The highest variant of the iPhone 11 comes with 256GB storage and a price tag of Rs 79,900.

The new price for the iPhone XR is now Rs 49,900 for 64GB storage and Rs 54,900 for the 128GB variant. The Apple India website has the new price, though e-commerce players are still showing the older price. The iPhone XR looks a lot more affordable especially for 128GB storage.

Read more: Apple iPhone 11 first impression: The camera looks good

But keep in mind that Flipkart is getting ready to host its Big Billion Days sale and Amazon is also planning its Great Indian Festival, which will bring discounts and EMIs on Apple products as well. This could mean further price cuts on the older iPhone XR.

The newer iPhone 11 could get cashback and discounts on select debit/credit cards, but won’t see any price cuts. Another point to consider is that sites like Paytm Mall have announced Rs 10,000 cashback on all new iPhones, though these offers are yet to be listed on the site. This means it will be possible to get the iPhone 11 at Rs 54,900 if one were to consider this cashback.

Plus other companies and carriers are yet to announce the cashback and EMI deals that typically accompany the new iPhones. These could result in some extra benefits for users.

In short, if you were waiting for buy the older iPhone XR, it would be best to see the kind of offers announced on the latest iPhone 11 variant and compare them with the deals on the former. Given the festive season is just around the corner, expect the deals and details to be announced soon.

Read more: Apple iPhone 11 Pro: What does the Pro in iPhone mean?

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Camera difference

The major difference between the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR is the camera and what it offers. While the iPhone XR came with a single camera at the back, it still had support for Portrait mode. On the iPhone 11, Apple has two cameras: a 12MP wide-angle sensor and a 12MP ultra wide angle sensor. The iPhone 11 has several new features and upgrades in the camera department.

The iPhone has an option to shoot videos and take photos in the ultra wide mode. The ultra wide camera has 120-degree field of view and is suited for taking landscape photos and videos as well.

The iPhone 11 also comes with up to 2x optical zoom and digital zoom up to 5x. The iPhone XR has no optical zoom.

Apple is adding option to take Portrait shots of pets, and even objects on the iPhone 11. Earlier the iPhone XR’s Portrait mode was restricted to humans. Apple has also added six effects for Portrait lighting on the iPhone 11 and this now includes: Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono and High‑Key Mono.

The iPhone 11 gets the Night Mode for very low-light environments as well. This will also be present on iPhone 11 Pro series. The Night Mode will come on automatically when it is dark enough and will make the image and subject brighter.

The front camera on the iPhone 11 has also been upgraded from 7MP on iPhone XR to a wide angle 12MP sensor. The front camera now supports slow-motion video and 4K recording as well at the highest 60fps resolution. With the new camera, it is possible to take wider selfies as well.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: What else is new?

In terms of performance, Apple has upgraded the chipset of the iPhone 11 to the A13 Bionic chipset, which comes with third-generation Neural Engine. With the A13 Bionic, Apple is also promising the fastest GPU or graphic performance on a smartphone. Apple’s processors tend to outdo even flagship Android phones both in objective tests and in daily usage.

The iPhone XR runs the older A12 Bionic, but that does mean performance is compromised. In fact, it will still remain ahead of year old Android flagships. The new iPhone gets spatial audio experience and Dolby Atmos as well, which is not on the older variant.

Apple has also improved on the water-resistance rating in the new iPhone 11 compared to the iPhone XR. This still has the IP68 rating, but it can be submerged in water with a maximum depth of up to two metres for nearly 30 minutes. In iPhone XR, the maximum depth was up to one metre for 30 minutes.

The iPhone 11 now comes in two new colour options of green and purple in addition to the white, yellow, RED and black. The iPhone XR’s blue and coral variant have been done away with by Apple. The word iPhone, which was written at the back of the XR has also been removed from the new series.

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR: Display, Battery

The iPhone XR and iPhone 11 continue with the same 6.1-inch LCD display with 1792 x 828 pixel resolution at 326 ppi. So the display remains exactly the same and this will remain a criticism point for the iPhone 11 and XR, given it is not a full HD resolution screen.

Advertising

Apple says the battery lasts one hour more than the iPhone XR, but the exact size remains unclear given the company does not confirm the battery size. The iPhone 11 and iPhone XR have the exact same dimensions and weight. These are 150.9 mm height, 75.7 mm width and 8.3 mm thickness. The weight remains 194 grams on both.