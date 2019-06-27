Apple iPhone XI high-res images reveal triple camera, Lightning port to stay

Apple iPhone XI or iPhone 11 is due to launch in September along with the iPhone XR 2 and there have been several leaks suggesting that Apple will finally switch from the Lightning port to the USB Type-C port like the iPad Pros. But the latest set of suggest that the iPhone 11 series and iPhone XR 2 will not be making this drastic change. The latest leak comes in the form of Olixar case renders of iPhone XI and iPhone XR 2, and it suggests that the Lightning port in the iPhone XI is not going anywhere.

Advertising

The case renders posted by MobileFun show high-resolution images of the iPhone XI and the iPhone XR 2 where the Lightning port can be seen at the bottom of the two devices.

Aside from the Lightning port, the case renders also reveal the square-shaped camera bump on the back of the iPhone XI and iPhone XR 2 placed in the top left corner, which several leaks have shown in the past. The power key is on the right edge whereas the volume rockers are on the left edge along with the alert slider.

For the iPhone XI, the bump carries three camera sensors and an LED flash, whereas the iPhone XR 2 sports two camera sensors. While we do not anything about the rear camera specifications, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the front camera on the iPhone XI could be upgraded to 12 MP.

Advertising

The front design of the device shows a small notch but this is one bit that keeps on changing in almost every render leak. While some render leaks just showcase the front panel of the iPhone X, others keep on increasing and decreasing the notch’s height and length.

Given that Face ID will continue on the upcoming iPhone series, Apple is unlikely to get rid of the notch on the front. The iPhone 11 series is unlikely to come with a fully bezel-less display, given that Face ID comes packed with a lot of other sensors.

Also read | Apple iPhone 11 to have triple cameras, new colours for iPhone XR 2

Earlier, it was reported that iPhone XR will come in two new colours — green and lavender — in addition to black, yellow and red colours. The iPhone XR successor is reported to sport a 6.1-inch LCD display and carry a similar camera bump as the iPhone XI but with only two camera sensors, as shown in the new render leak.