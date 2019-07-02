Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11R, iPhone 11 Max image renders leaked: Here’s what they reveal

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11R, and iPhone 11 Max have been leaked in CAD renders, revealing back covers of the three phones. The renders put out by Slashleaks on Twitter are in line with the rumours that iPhone 11R will sport two cameras at the back, while the higher-end iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will have triple rear cameras, all placed in square-shaped setup.

Advertising

Apple iPhone 11 will have the smallest 5.8-inch OLED display and iPhone 11 Max will have the largest 6.5-inch OLED screen. The iPhone 11R will feature an LCD screen of 6.1-inches. All three phones have a rectangular notch on top of the display like we saw on last year’s iPhone XS series.

The square camera module will also include LED flash. There will be significant camera bump on the three new iPhone models and OnLeaks claims that the bump will not go anywhere when the phone is officially launched. As for the front camera, Apple could upgrade to 12MP sensor compared to 7MP on the previous-generation phones.

Also read: Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max mockups reveal triple camera setup on the back

Advertising

Leaks suggest that the third camera on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will have an ultra-wide-angle lens and support a new feature to fit people back into a photo if they were accidentally cut out, according to Bloomberg. The iPhone 11R could support increased zoom.

Apple iPhone 11 series is expected to launch in September this year and the company could introduce new Green and Lavender colour options for iPhone 11R and ditch the Coral and Blue colour variants. All three phones will continue with the Lightning port. Noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo also claims support for reverse wireless charging.