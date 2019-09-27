Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro series officially goes on sale in India today: All the offers, prices

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Watch Series 5 will officially go on sale in India today. Offline retail stores will open sales at 6 pm for the new Apple iPhones, while online retailers will start deliveries today.

With the new iPhones, cashback and discount schemes have been announced as well, though these are limited to holders of HDFC Bank Debit, credit cards. We explain all the details about the new iPhone series in India, including price and the offers to consider.

Apple iPhone 11: Launch price, sale offers

The iPhone 11 with the dual-cameras at the back costs Rs 64,900 for the base 64GB variant, Rs 69,900 for the 128GB version and Rs 79,900 for the 256GB version. But with the HDFC cashback scheme, the new iPhone 11 is starting at Rs 58,900. There is a cashback of Rs 6,000 for HDFC Bank debit and credit card owners.

This is being offered by online retailers like Flipkart, Amazon, and also in retail stores like Imagine India. The offer is applicable on EMI and non-EMI transactions for those who hold a HDFC Bank credit or debit card.

Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 39,300 for HDFC Credit card holders

HDFC Bank is giving those who hold its premium Infinia Credit Card reward points, which can bring down the effective price of the iPhone 11 further. These reward points are separate from the cashback of Rs 6,000.

The Infinia Credit Card holders get reward points up to Rs 19,600 when they use this to buy the iPhone 11. The will bring the effective discount to Rs 25,600 and the effective price to Rs 39,300. Of course, the actual price will still remain the same at Rs 64,900. But if one were to add the effective reward points being credited later on, then the price is actually under Rs 40,000.

But the 10X reward points system is not applicable on EMI transactions. It is only applicable on full swipe transactions. Those who own the HDFC Bank Diners Black Credit Card, get reward points worth Rs 16,960 on the iPhone 11, along with the Rs 6,000 cashback or instant discount. The effective price then comes to Rs 41,940.

Apple iPhone 11: Review, what stands out

The big change with the iPhone 11 is that it comes with dual-cameras with Apple adding the ultra-wide angle sensor this variant. Last year’s iPhone XR had a single rear camera. Apple has also added the Night Mode on this camera as well.

In our review, we pointed out that the iPhone 11 could be a big winner from the company, given the price and the overall package. The camera, especially the Night mode stands out, and the ultra-wide mode is something else. Regarding the ultra-wide camera and the video camera we had this to say,

“In fact, the 120-degree field of view is packed into a 4:3 frame, which is unique and giving a whole new perspective.”

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Launch price, sale offers

Apple iPhone 11 Pro comes with Rs 6000 cashback and iPhone 11 Pro Max gets Rs 7,000 cashback on online websites like Flipkart and in offline stores like Imagine. Amazon has offered Rs 7,000 discount on both variants for HDFC Bank users. The offer applies for HDFC Bank debit or credit card users. The cashback/instant discount is eligible for EMI and non-EMI transactions.

The iPhone 11 Pro will cost Rs 93,900 for the customer, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max costs Rs 1,02,900 with the cashback/instant discount. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for 64GB and iPhone 11 Pro Max costs Rs 1,09,900 for 64GB.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro at Rs 65,770, iPhone 11 Pro Max at Rs 74,470

Once again, users with the HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card can claim better reward points which will bring down the effective price further for the iPhones 11 Pro series. The iPhone 11 Pro gets reward points up to Rs 28,130 and along with Rs 6,000 cashback or discount, this means the effective price is Rs 65,770. For iPhone 11 Pro Max, the reward points are Rs 28,430, which brings the effective price down to Rs 74,470 (including Rs 7,000 cashback).

HDFC Bank Diners Black Credit Card will get reward points worth Rs 18,130 on iPhone 11 Pro, which brings the effective price to Rs 75,770. The iPhone 11 Pro Max gets reward points worth Rs 18,430, which brings price to Rs 84,470.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: Review, what stands out

In our review, we have called the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the best offering from Apple at the moment and there’s good reason for it. The ultra-wide angle camera adds a completely new look and angle to the photos, especially to landscape shots, which is not seen on other phones.

The Night Mode is the other new addition, which can brighten up even the darkest lit scenes. The A13 Bionic chipset is the most powerful in the market, and it shows its prowess in the camera and the overall performance.

The experience of gaming, with the display, audio playback and processing power is something else.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5 is also going on sale today. The HDFC Bank offer here gives a cashback of Rs 4,000. This brings the 40mm Aluminium case variant’s price to Rs 36,900 given it has launched at Rs 40,900.

The 44mm GPS variant costs Rs 43,900, which means with the cashback it will be Rs 39,900. The Watch Series 5 with GPS and Cellular version costs Rs 49,900, while same version in 44mm size is priced at Rs 52,900.

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

There’s no doubt that the Apple Watch is the best-selling smartwatch and with Series 5 it is just continues. Apple has kept the design completely same as the Watch Series 4, though the new Series 5 comes with an Always-On display and a magnetic compass as well. Apple has also rolled out the ECG feature to India, which is now available on Series 5 and Series 4.

In our review, we also discussed one of the new features of such as the Noise app, which can detect how loud the environment is around us. The app will warn that exposure to very loud noise for too long is not good for health. The Watch Series 5 also come with better battery life.