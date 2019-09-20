Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro pre-bookings open: How to get iPhone 11 at Rs 58,900

Apple’s latest iPhone 11 series and the Apple Watch Series 5 are now available for pre-bookings in India. The new devices will officially go on sale from September 27 in India. Apple authorised retailers like Imagine India are offering cashback schemes on the new iPhones and the latest Apple Watch. The scheme is valid for those purchasing the new devices with an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. Here are the details to keep in mind, if you are planning to pre-book the new iPhone 11.

Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 58,900

It is possible to get the latest Apple iPhone 11 at Rs 58,900 thanks to the cashback schemes. The base variant is priced at Rs 64,900, but with the cashback of Rs 6,000 for HDFC Bank debit and credit card owners, it is possible to get the iPhone 11 for under Rs 60,000.

According to the Imagine website, the offer is applicable on EMI and non-EMI transactions for those who hold a credit or debit card from the HDFC Bank. For pre-booking, Imagine says that a minimum advance of Rs 5,000 is needed.

Flipkart is also offering the same deal on HDFC Bank cards for customers with a flat Rs 6,000 instant discount. This means with Flipkart customers will get the Rs 6,000 off when they are pre-booking, instead of a cashback, which is credited to the account later.

Amazon also has the iPhone 11 open for pre-booking along with the Rs 6000 instant discount offer on with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, as well as on debit card and credit/Debit EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering Rs 7,200 off on exchange with an older smartphone, which can bring down the price further.

The big change with the iPhone 11 compared to the iPhone XR is that this one comes with the dual camera at the back, which includes an ultra-wide lens. Apple has added support for Night Mode in the iPhone 11 as well, along with the ability to shoot ultra-wide video and photos. The iPhone 11 also sports a bigger battery compared to the previous variant. It is powered by Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chipset.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max discount offers

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max both come with a discount offer from HDFC Bank as well. The Imagine Store is offering Rs 7,000 cashback on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-booking. Once again a minimum of Rs 5,000 is needed as advance payment.

This offer applies for those using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card and its applies to EMI and non-EMI transactions. Imagine is offering this as a cashback, but only for transactions made in store.

This cashback would mean that the iPhone 11 Pro effectively costs Rs 92,900 for the customer, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max costs Rs 1,02,900. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 99,900 for the base 64GB version, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max costs Rs 1,09,900 for 64GB storage.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max both get an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on Flipkart for HDFC Bank debit and credit card users, which is the same as the iPhone 11. Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on the HDFC Bank credit or debit card for iPhone 11 Pro series customers.

Apple Watch Series 5 at Rs 36,900

Apple Watch Series 5 is also available for pre-booking on the Imagine Store, on Flipkart and Amazon India. The Watch Series 5 has a cashback of Rs 4,000 on Imagine Stores, which means the base 40mm Aluminium case variant can be purchased for Rs 36,900.

The Watch Series 5 has launched at a price of Rs 40,900 for the 40mm Aluminium variant with GPS only. The 44mm GPS variant costs Rs 43,900, which means with the cashback it can be purchased for Rs 39,900.

The Watch Series 5 with GPS and Cellular for the 40mm silver aluminium case costs Rs 49,900 which means with the cashback it comes to Rs 45,900. The 44mm size version of this same watch costs Rs 52,900 which will come to Rs 48,900 with the cashback. Flipkart has listed 5 per cent cashback for HDFC Bank customers pre-booking the Apple Watch Series 5.

Amazon is offering flat Rs 4000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit, debit cards or HDFC Bank credit/debit EMI transactions on the Watch Series 5.