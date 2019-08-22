iPhone 11 preview: Apple Pencil support, USB-C charger and every new rumour we’ve heard so far today

Apple is expected to release three new iPhones on September 10, rumoured to be called the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new iPhones are said to have a revamped camera system including a triple-lens on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, improved battery, updated processor, more accurate Face ID and new colour options.

Here’s what you can expect from the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple Pencil support may come to the iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro, the top-end model in the iPhone 11 lineup, will likely get support for the Apple Pencil. That’s according to Mobile Fun, a UK-based retailer. The online retailer is taking pre-orders for an iPhone 11 Pro Max case by Oxilar that has a slot on the rear for a smaller Apple Pencil. Speculation is rife that Apple plans to bring Apple Pencil support to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but up until now, we haven’t heard anything in particular about a smaller sized Apple Pencil. If this information turns out to be true, the iPhone 11 Pro Max would directly compete with the Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note 10+ which comes with the iconic S Pen stylus. The Apple Pencil was first introduced by the company in 2015 alongside the iPad Pro, and support has since been extended to the iPad Air and iPad Mini.

Apple iPhone 11: Design

*The new iPhones are said to look exactly the same as the existing iPhones.

*The iPhone 11 range will have a controversial square camera bump on the rear.

Apple iPhone 11 might come with a USB-C charger

The iPhone 11 is expected to retain the standard Lightning port, but comes with a faster USB-C charger. A tweet from charging peripherals company ChargerLab claims that the upcoming iPhone 11 lineup will continue to support a Lightning port, but Apple will ship a USB-C charger. Going by that logic, there will be a USB-C to Lightning converter inside the box. All three new iPhones will get a USB-C charger as does the latest iPad Pro, but that doesn’t mean that they will have USB-C ports.

😆The iPhone 11 will come with a USB-C charger. pic.twitter.com/FqYgAHJnqx — ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) August 20, 2019

Apple iPhone 11: Camera

*Triple camera lens will likely be made available on the larger models

*The third lens will allow for a larger field of view and a wider range of zoom.

New Apple iPhone 11 models to hit retail shelves on September 20

Don’t be surprised if the new iPhones 11 goes on sale on September 20. Speaking at an investor meeting last week, Softbank President Ken Miyauchi dropped a hint that the next-generation iPhone could hit retail shelves on September 20. Being one of the largest network operators in Japan, Softbank will be selling the new iPhones in the country. As 9to5Mac notes, Apple will likely hold the iPhone launch event on September 10, pre-orders would begin on September 13. The company usually starts shipping the iPhone at least a week after, so it would be surprising if the new iPhone 11 lineup hits retail shelves on September 20.

Apple iPhone 11: Performance

*A13 Bionic expected.

*iOS 13 will launch with new iPhones.

*Two-way wireless charging rumoured.

*New haptic engine expected.

*No change in storage options.

*Battery capacity may get improved.

LG ramps up production of triple-lens cameras

It’s being said that the iPhone 11 lineup will be all about the cameras, with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max coming with triple camera lenses. According to ET News, LG has ramped up production of a triple-lens camera system to be used on the iPhone 11. The modules are made by LG’s Optical Solution Business Department. The report suggests that LG Innotek is the lead supplier of the triple-lens lenses, while O-film and Sharp will be secondary suppliers. LG made the dual camera lenses used in the last year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.