Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max launch tonight: Expected specifications, price

The Apple event tonight will see the launch of three new iPhones: iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which will succeed the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max respectively. While the iPhone 11 will get dual cameras at the back, unlike the iPhone XR which had a single rear camera, Apple is reserving the big camera changes for the Pro variants. Here are all the expected specifications of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro based on what leaks have indicated.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: Prices

Don’t expect Apple to introduce a price cut on its premium products. With the iPhone X in 2017, we saw Apple go for the $999 price mark, which has continued with the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max which started at $1099. In India, the iPhone XS started at Rs 99,900 onwards and the iPhone Xs Max had a starting price of Rs 1,09,900.

We expect Apple to continue with the $999 and $1099 price mark for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at the very least. Or Apple could add another $100 to the price given the triple camera, and the new iPhones will start at $1099 and $1199 respectively. The Indian prices will likely start at close to Rs 1 lakh plus as we saw last year.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: Display, Design

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will both come with the same display as their previous variants. The iPhone 11 Pro will have a 5.8-inch OLED and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will have the 6.5-inch screen. Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro series will continue with the HDR display, and the display resolution on both will likely remain the same as last time. This means the iPhone 11 will have a 2436×1125 pixel resolution at 458 ppi and the bigger iPhone 11 Pro Max will have a 2688×1242‑pixel resolution at 458 ppi.

But with the iPhone 11 series, Apple is ditching the 3D Touch technology and instead introducing the Haptic Touch, which will be similar to the previous technology.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro series will have a major design change at the back as well given the dual camera will now be a triple camera. Apple is expected to go for a square setup at the back for the camera, in what will be a rather prominent camera bump on the new iPhones. The new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will continue with the steel and glass design that as we saw on the earlier versions. Both the phones will come with the Lighting Port and not the USB-C port as some leaks had hoped. They will also continue with the IP68 water and dust-resistance rating.

We are yet to see leaks around new colours for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. But for the iPhone 11, Apple is expected to introduce two new colours: a green and lavender purple.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max: Processor, storage and batteries

The new iPhone 11 series will be powered by the A13 Bionic chipset and we expect Apple to talk about how this is an important over the previous generation. Expect a lot of time to be devoted to the AI and ML capabilities of this chipset. Bloomberg reported the new A13 chipset will have “AMX” or “matrix” co-processor for math-heavy tasks, which would help with computer vision and augmented reality.

The storage variants expected are 4GB, 256GB and 512GB, which is the same as last year. Will Apple surprise with a 1TB storage variant? Unlikely.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max could have a bigger battery, which could be around 3900 mAh in size. This would be mean a longer battery life on the new iPhone. Apple does not reveal the battery specifications at launch.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will ship with an 18W adapter with a USB-C connector, according to noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 will still feature a 5W power adapter with a USB-A connector. The iPhone 11 series will run iOS 13 out of the box.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will have triple cameras the back, adding a new ultra-wide angle sensor in addition to the telephoto and wide-angle sensor. Apple’s iPhone 11 will have the 12MP wide-angle sensor, 12MP telephoto sensor with 2X zoom and a third sensor for the ultra-wide mode.

According to Bloomberg, the ultra-wide-angle camera will be capable of taking both photos and videos. While many phones offer a third ultra-wide-angle sensor, some of them restrict the option to just still image. Apple could change that by allowing video.

The report noted that “the sensors will capture three images simultaneously and use new artificial intelligence software to automatically correct the combined photo if, for example, a person is accidentally cut out of one of the shots.”

Video will also be a key focus of the new cameras, and this is still an area where the iPhone remains ahead of its rivals. Apple will also allow for editing of videos by adding filters, etc to them in the new iOS 13.

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro could also support taking pictures in higher resolution and very low-light environment photos are expected to improve as well. It is unclear if Apple will add a dedicated low-light mode like we have seen on Pixel phones, the new Galaxy Note 10, etc.

Coming to the front camera, the Face ID camera could support more angles to unlock the phone. Bloomberg reported that multi-angle Face ID sensor will capture a wider field of view allowing users to unlock the iPhone 11 Pro even when it is lying flat on a table.