Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 and everything else launched

Apple’s annual September event concluded with the launch of the new iPhone 11 series, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade services, along with the Apple Watch Series 5 and a new 7th gen iPad. Apple also confirmed the release dates for iOS 13, macOS Catalina, and watchOS 6. Here are details on Apple products announced, their prices for India, availability and features.

Apple iPhone 11: Price in India, sale date

The Apple iPhone 11 succeeds last year’s iPhone XR and its price starts at Rs 64,900 for the base model of 64GB onboard storage. The device will be available in India starting September 27. Paytm Mall will offer a cashback offer of Rs 10,000.

The iPhone 11 features 6.1-inch LCD display, A13 AI Bionic chip, dual rear camera setup of 12MP telephoto + 12MP wide-angle, 12MP front camera, water and dust resistance, and TrueDepth sensor. It will be available in Black, White, Lavender, Red, Green, Yellow colour options in 64GB/128GB/256GB storage models.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max succeed the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max respectively. The iPhone 11 Pro sports a 5.8-inch screen size with 2436×1125 pixels resolution, priced at Rs 99,990, whereas the iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a 6.5-inch screen size with 2688×1242 pixels resolution, priced at Rs 1,09,990.

Both the device sport a Super Retina XDR display, triple rear camera setup carrying a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP lens for ultra-wide photography. The phones are powered by A13 Bionic chip and support 18W charging, and this charger will be included in the box. The phones will be available in midnight green, plus space grey, silver and a gold model in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad

Apple also unveiled its 10.2-inch 7th-gen iPad, which is an upgrade over its 9.7-inch iPad. The new iPad is available to order in the US and it will be shipped towards the end of the month. India availability has not been announced, but it will cost Rs 29,900 for its base 32GB Wi-Fi only model, whereas the Wi-Fi + Cellular model will start at Rs 40,900 in India.

The new iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina IPS display with a resolution of 2160×1620 and 500-nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by the Apple A10 Fusion chip alongside the M10 coprocessor paired with 32GB or 128GB of internal storage. The iPad (2019) also comes with first-generation iPad Pencil, 1.2MP front camera, 8MP rear camera, Bluetooth v4.0, and TouchID on the bottom bezel.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5 starts at Rs 40,900 for the GPS model, whereas the GPS + Cellular variant is priced at Rs 49,990. The device is open for pre-orders and the sale will start on September 20. In India, it goes on sale on September 27.

The watch comes in two sizes with a new ‘Always-On’ display. Apple is claiming that the Always-On display will still ensure all day-18 hour battery life. Apple is also introducing a new titanium model, in addition to the aluminium (100 per cent recycled material) and stainless steel. Apple Watch and its suite of apps focus on user fitness, biometrics, and health research. It also has a built-in compass and also comes with an emergency SOS feature.

Apple iOS 13

Apple claimed that the iOS 13 is the fastest iOS yet and it will bring Dark Mode with the overall UI including apps getting a black theme makeover. The new software brings in new camera modes and features, more customisable options in Memoji, and an improved Face ID. Apple claims that the downloads will now be 50 per cent smaller and the update size is now 60 per cent smaller.

Apple macOS Catalina

Apple macOS Catalina is an incremental upgrade over the macOS Mojave where one of the biggest features of the new software is its expansion of cross-platform apps under Project Catalyst. The new ‘Find My’ app in the macOS Catalina includes Find My Friends and Find My Phone.

The new find network feature will help users track their Apple devices even when they are not connected to the internet. With macOS Catalina, Apple is also focusing a lot on AR. Also, the update will have a number of new and redesigned apps including the Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, TV, and more.

Apple watchOS 6

The watchOS 6 focuses on health-related features. Its Cycle Tracking feature tracks the menstrual cycle and the Noise app detects the volumes levels which also notifies if the sound reaches a decibel level of 90. The new watchOS also comes with new dynamic watch faces along with several other tweaks.

Apple TV+

The Apple TV+ is a video streaming subscription service just like Netflix and Amazon Prime. The service is part of the Apple TV app, meaning it is accessible on other smart TV platforms as well. The service is available for Rs 99 per month with a seven-day trial offer starting November 1, 2019.

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is a premium gaming subscription service, which is quite different from the cloud-based gaming platforms like Google Stadia. With Apple Arcade, users can play exclusive games on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS without having to purchase individual games. These games will also available to play offline doesn’t matter if its an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook. The Apple Arcade subscription is priced at $4.99 or Rs 999 per month in India and it will launch on September 19 in over 150 countries across the world.