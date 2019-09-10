Apple Event 2019 Live Updates: Three iPhone 11 models, Apple Watch Series 5 expectedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/apple-iphone-11-iphone-11-pro-apple-watch-5-launch-live-updates-5981682/
Apple Event 2019 Live Updates: Three iPhone 11 models, Apple Watch Series 5 expected
Apple September Event 2019 Live Streaming Updates: Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and an iPhone 11 Pro Max, running its new iOS 13 software, at its annual September 2019 event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Tuesday.
Apple iPhone event September 10: Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones running its new iOS 13 software at its annual September event at the Steve Jobs Theatre adjoining Apple Park campus on Tuesday, September 10. A new Apple Watch is also expected as well as upgrades on its iPad lineup, though the latter is not confirmed as of now.
According to leaks and most of the speculation, Apple will launch a base model iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro and an iPhone 11 Pro Max at the event. While huge software and hardware upgrades are not expected, it is almost certain that at least one of these phones will have a triple camera set up, ushering in Apple’s first ultra-wide lens too. Apple is expected to also give more details on its Arcade and Apple TV+ services at the event.
Apple has been under pressure on iPhone numbers over the past few quarters as people hold on to their smartphones longer. Also, the incremental updates in the past couple of years have not really been able to prompt its large base of users globally to go for an upgrade. It remains to be seen if the latest range of iPhones changes that in any way.
The author is in Cupertino on the invite of Apple.


Apple Event 2019: What to expect
Apple is expected to launch three new iPhone models this year-- Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, which will succeed the last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.
Apart from the iPhone lineup, Apple is also expected to unveil new Apple Watch models, that will be called the Apple Watch Series 5. In the software department, we can expect new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.
Apple Event 2019: Timing and how to watch livestream
The Apple iPhone 11 launch event will start today at 10 am PDT at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. As per India timings, the live event will start at 10:30 pm. Apple will broadcast the livestream of the event at its YouTube Channel. It will also be available at apple.com/apple-events.
Analysts are pretty certain about there being three phones this time. Many are expecting the focus of the keynote to be on Apple TV Plus services this time. “We expected three new phones with the iPhone 11 designations and a new three-camera system that delivers better wide-angle features. But we also expect Apple to talk more about their services and possibly show more of their new shows created for their Apple TV Plus service launching this fall,” Tim Bajarin, President of Creative Strategies, Inc told indianexpress.com in response to an email query.
Thomas Husson, VP, Principal Analyst - Marketing & Strategy at Forrester said Apple’s dependency on the iPhone is nothing new, but this year more than ever it has no choice but to perfectly execute the marketing and commercial launch of its new iPhone range. “Competitors - like Huawei with its P30 - have proven that they can outperform Apple on key consumer experiences like photography. I know Apple’s keynotes often generate irrational expectations for disruptive innovative products, but here I think it is way more realistic to expect incremental innovation,” he said in the email response.
Forrester too analyses 2019 as a “transition year for Apple”. Husson underlined how the Apple has embarked on a journey to generate new revenue streams by pivoting to the service business. “Apple has an opportunity to evolve its business model by increasingly bundling content and subscription services on top of its hardware. So I think we will also get more details on new service offerings such as Arcade. To succeed in this journey and enter adjacent territories like health or finance, Apple must also build a long-lasting trust relationship with its community and create a dialogue with its customers. No doubt Apple has doubled down on privacy, but the brand must do a better job at creating a digital relationship with its own customers,” he said.
