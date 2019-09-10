Apple Event 2019 Live Updates: Three iPhone 11 models, Apple Watch Series 5 expected

Apple iPhone event September 10: Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones running its new iOS 13 software at its annual September event at the Steve Jobs Theatre adjoining Apple Park campus on Tuesday, September 10. A new Apple Watch is also expected as well as upgrades on its iPad lineup, though the latter is not confirmed as of now.

According to leaks and most of the speculation, Apple will launch a base model iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro and an iPhone 11 Pro Max at the event. While huge software and hardware upgrades are not expected, it is almost certain that at least one of these phones will have a triple camera set up, ushering in Apple’s first ultra-wide lens too. Apple is expected to also give more details on its Arcade and Apple TV+ services at the event.

Apple has been under pressure on iPhone numbers over the past few quarters as people hold on to their smartphones longer. Also, the incremental updates in the past couple of years have not really been able to prompt its large base of users globally to go for an upgrade. It remains to be seen if the latest range of iPhones changes that in any way.

The author is in Cupertino on the invite of Apple.