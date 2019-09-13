Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max battery sizes revealed

Apple launched its much awaited iPhone 11 series comprising of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max earlier this week. And while Apple talked in great details about the camera and the new processor, as always it did not mention the exact battery size. But a new leak by tipster Steve H.McFly better known as OnLeaks has shown that Apple has gone for much bigger batteries on all three iPhone 11 phones. According to Onleaks, Apple has also increased the RAM size on each phone.

In the tweet, Onleaks has said that the iPhone 11 has 4GB RAM along with 3110mAh battery. This is higher than its predecessor iPhone XR which had 3GB of RAM with 2942mAh battery. Likewise, for iPhone 11 Pro he said that the device has 6GB RAM and 3190mAh battery compared to the iPhone XS which came with 4GB RAM and 2658mAh battery.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is biggest one this year, will sport 6GB RAM and a bigger 3500mAh battery, compared to the previous iPhone XS Max which has 4GB RAM and 3174mAh battery.

All of this being said, Apple does not officially confirm the size of its battery or RAM. It is one of those fine prints which the company never mentions during the launch of its smartphones.

The iPhone 11 comes with 6.1-inch LCD display, dual rear camera setup of 12MP telephoto + 12MP wide-angle, 12MP front camera, water and dust resistance, and TrueDepth sensor. It will be available in Black, White, Lavender, Red, Green, Yellow colour options in 64GB/128GB/256GB storage models, starting from Rs 64,900 for the 64GB model. The smartphone will be available in India starting September 27.

Coming to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch screen size with 2436×1125 pixels resolution, and is priced at Rs 99,990, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a 6.5-inch screen size with 2688×1242 pixels resolution, and is priced at Rs 1,09,990.

Both the smartphones come with a Super Retina XDR display, triple rear camera setup carrying a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP lens for ultra-wide photography. All three of the new iPhones are powered by A13 AI Bionic chipset.