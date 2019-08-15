Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will the names for 2019

Apple’s iPhone 2019 series’ names have been revealed via documents from a case maker and this time they will be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. So it looks like Apple could also be joining the trend of adding the ‘Pro’ moniker to the iPhones. According to a report on 9to5Mac, documents from case maker ESR, which sells iPhones cases Amazon and other outlets have revealed these three names.

The report notes that the documents were first reported by iPhonesoft.fr, and the ESR stock list for the 2019 iPhones carries the iPhone 11 designation. It looks like Apple will not go for the roman numberals we saw it is use with the X series.

Typically Apple changes the number when the iPhone gets a major design change and given the iPhone 11 will have sport a major change on the camera front, the number change is expected. So while iPhone X was the 10th anniversary iPhone, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were not called iPhone 11 because the design was very similar to the previous variant.

But with the 2019 iPhones, the number 11 seems a given. It is also known that the company will stick with three iPhones this time around as well. The report also notes that iPhone 11 here refers to the successor of the iPhone XR, while iPhone 11 Pro will be the 5.8-inch iPhone XS equivalent. The biggest variant will be the iPhone 11 Pro Max with a 6.5-inch screen.

This report comes after an earlier report claimed that there will be an iPhone 11 Pro would be one of the names in Apple’s list this year.

According to several reports, the iPhone 11 will have dual cameras and the 6.1-inch LCD display. The iPhone 11 Pro variants will have a triple camera at the back. Last year’s iPhone XR did not come with dual cameras at the back, though Apple had added support for the Portrait mode on all this variant.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max: Expected specifications

The three iPhones will likely be called iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max if one goes by the latest set of leaks. The display size will remain the same as the previous generation. So the iPhone 11 will have the 6.1-inch LCD screen, the iPhone 11 Pro will have the 5.8-inch OLED and iPhone 11 Pro Max will have the 6.5-inch OLED screen.

The new generation of iPhones will be powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, and back in May, Bloomberg had reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has already started production for these. The new chipsets will come with improvements over the previous versions and Apple’s iPhones usually outperform Android phones in objective benchmark tests thanks to the more powerful processors.

It had also reported that the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors will come with triple cameras. The third camera is expected to be an ultra-wide-angle lens which allow for more detailed photos and also support a broader range of zoom.

Read more: Apple iPhone XS Max review: Yes, this comes at a hefty price, but you won’t regret it

Apple is also expected to make improvements to the antenna for better indoor navigation. According to analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the iPhone 11 series will use modified-PI (MPI) antennas rather than the liquid crystal polymer (LCP) antennas, which is present on the current iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Apple iPhone 11 series won’t be 5G ready, though the 2020 iPhones will have this capability. Apple will also add reverse wireless charging support, where users will be able to place their AirPods case ( the wireless charging enabled one) on the iPhone and charge them. Apple’s new iPhones will launch in September and run iOS 13.