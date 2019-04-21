Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max molds indicate square-shaped triple rear setup

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max are expected to launch later this year and the devices have been spotted in several leaks over the past few days. Now new photos have emerged on Weibo (via SlashLeaks) that allegedly revealed manufacturing molds and schematics for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Plus to be used by third-party case manufacturers.

The leaked schematics shows the exterior of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max, which corroborates several leaks and rumours. The most visible element is the triple-camera configuration that would be placed in a square-shaped layout in the top left corner of the iPhone. Earlier this year a serial leakster@OnLeaks indicated that the iPhone 11 could feature a triple-camera setup placed in a square-shaped layout, similar to that of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Exact camera specifics aren’t available, but it is largely believed that the iPhone 11 could come with a 12MP wide-angle lens, 12MP super wide angle lens and 12 telephoto lens, provided by Sony. The phones are also said to feature a 12MP selfie camera, as opposed to a 7MP module.

Barring the square-shaped bulge on the back, the design of the iPhone 11 lineup will be identical to that of the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max. Apple, however, could make the display notch a bit smaller. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported earlier this week that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays.

Three iPhones are expected to be launched in September this year, including a sequel to the iPhone XR with an LCD display. The iPhone 11 lineup, however, would be the last one to feature an LCD model. Starting next year, Apple would entirely switch to OLED smartphones.