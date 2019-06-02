Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max mockups reveal triple camera setup on the back

Apple iPhone XI or the iPhone 11 has been through a number of leaks and one thing which is persistent in all of them is the large camera bump at the back. Tipster Ben Geskin has shared iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max mockups today on Twitter which carry the same square-shaped camera module housing the triple camera setup at the back.

Advertising

The CAD renders of the iPhone 11 along with back cover moulds, case renders, and 360 degree renders from multiple sources have all shown the same camera bump, which has Apple fans divided. Earlier, OnLeaks claimed that the bump will not go anywhere when the phone is officially launched.

The square-shaped camera module also holds the LED flash. As far as the front design of the smartphone is concerned, it is almost identical to the iPhone X. The OnLeaks report claims that Apple will continue with the Lightning port for the iPhone 11 and not the USB-C connector that we have seen on the new iPads and MacBooks.

A report by Japanese blog Macotakara claims that iPhone 11 could have OLED screens of 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch sizes. It says that the notch of the new phones will be smaller than the last year’s models. As per the report, the 6.1-inch model will reportedly be 0.15mm thinner than the current-generation iPhone XS, whereas the 6.5-inch iPhone is said to be 0.4mm thinner than the iPhone XS Max.

Advertising

Ming Chi-Kuo, the noted Apple analyst had said that Apple iPhone 11 will have a triple camera on the two high-end variants, while the iPhone XR successor will come with a dual-rear camera instead of a single camera as is the case in the existing model.

Also read | How to stream Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote event on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and more

According to him, the front camera will be upgraded to a 12MP sensor from the current 7MP on the iPhone X. There are reports which suggest that Apple’s iPhone 11 series could come with support for reverse wireless charging.