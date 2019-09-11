Apple iPhone 11 India prices compared to iPhone XR, iPhone XS: Full specification, launch offers

Apple iPhone 11 series is finally here and India prices have been revealed as well. If we look at the launch prices of iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Max, its lower than or equal to launch prices of last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max in most cases. Of course, the older phones are selling at a much lower price as of now.

In terms of specifications, the camera is among the major upgrades as iPhone 11 comes with dual rear camera setup, while iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have three cameras at the back. The iPhone 11 also comes in a lot more colour options.

The front camera has been upgraded as well from 7MP on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max to 12MP on the new iPhone 11 series. Other updates include a new faster A13 Bionic chipset and bigger batteries. We take a look at how iPhone 11 India prices fare against iPhone XR, iPhone XS series prices as well as offers, etc:

Apple iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR India prices

Apple iPhone 11 will cost Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage variant, Rs 69,900 for the 256GB storage model, and Rs 79,900 for the 512GB storage respectively.

Apple iPhone XR starting price was actually higher when it was launched last year. The 64GB storage model was priced at Rs Rs 76,900, though it is currently selling at Rs 49,990 as per Apple India website. The 128GB variant and 256GB variant were launched at Rs 81,900 and Rs 91,900 respectively.

Those who wish to buy the 128GB storage model of iPhone XR will need to shell out Rs 54,900, though the 256GB option is not listed currently.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone XS India prices

Apple iPhone 11 Pro has a starting price of Rs 99,900 for the 64GB storage variant, which is the same as iPhone XS’ launch price. The 256GB model of iPhone 11 Pro will sell at Rs 1,13,900, slightly lower than the same storage model of iPhone XS Rs 1,14,900. Apple iPhone 11 Pro with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,31,900. In comparison, the 512GB model of iPhone XS was launched at Rs 1,34,900.

As of the current pricing, iPhone XS (64GB) is listed on Apple India website for Rs 89,900, while the 256GB storage model has a price tag of Rs Rs 1,03,900.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS Max India prices

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB storage model. The 256GB variant will cost Rs 1,23,900, while the 512GB model will cost Rs 1,41,900 respectively. The starting launch price of its predecessor iPhone XS Max was the same Rs 109,900. The 256GB option and 512GB storage were launched at Rs 1,24,900 and Rs 1,44,900 respectively.

Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Max India sale date, Paytm Mall cashback offer

Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max will be available for pre-orders in India from September 13, while the sales begin September 27. Paytm Mall is offering a cashback offer of Rs 10,000 on iPhone 11, which will be available in purple, yellow, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max get a matt finish design and will be available in midnight green, silver, space grey, and gold colour options.

Apple iPhone 11 full specifications, features

Apple iPhone 11 gets a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display. The phone sports a glass and aluminium design. The biggest change is perhaps the square-shaped camera module, present on all iPhone 11 models. Apple iPhone 11 features dual 12MP cameras at the back, a combination of ultra-wide and wide lenses with new Night mode. The front camera is 12MP as well and it supports 4K video recording up to 60 fps.

Apple iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip with the company’s third-generation neural engine. The battery is said to last up to an hour longer than the iPhone XR. Other features include support for FaceID, IP68 rating, and dual-SIM capacity.

Apple 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max full specifications and features

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max come with similar specifications such as textured matt glass and stainless steel design, triple rear cameras, 12MP front camera same as iPhone 11, A13 Bionic chip, and IP68 rating. The display size is different.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inches screen, while iPhone 11 Pro gets a smaller 5.8-inches display, both of Super Retina XDR quality. The three back cameras are a combination of an ultra-wide, wide and telephoto lenses and Night Mode is supported as well. Apple claims the battery in iPhone 11 Pro will last up to four hours longer than iPhone XS, while that on iPhone 11 Pro Max will last up to five hours longer than iPhone XS Max.

Apple Watch Series 5 India prices, full specifications

Apple Watch Series 5 will start at a price of Rs 40,900 for the GPS model. The GPS+ cellular variant will cost starting at Rs 49,900. Apple’s new smartwatch has been launched in a new titanium model, in addition to the aluminium and stainless steel. There will also be a ceramic model as well as Nike and Hermes model. The watch comes in two sizes -40mm and 40mm.

Apple Watch Series 5 sports a new ‘Always-On’ display, while ensuring an 18-hour battery life, the company claimed. The new features on Watch Series 5 include a built-in compass and emergency SOS calling in 100 countries. Apple Watch Series 5 pre-orders are open are sale will begin from September 20.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad India prices, full specifications

Apple’s seventh-gen iPad with 10.2-inch Retina Display is an entry-level model than replaces the current 9.7-inch iPad. The price in India starts at Rs Rs 29,900 for the WiFi-only model, which comes with 32GB storage. The WiFi + Cellular model starts at Rs 40,900.

Though Apple said that its 10.2-inch iPad will be up for orders today in the US and 25 other countries and regions, it did not reveal which countries these are. The shipping will start at the end of September.

As for specifications, the iPad comes with the company’s Smart Connector and is powered by A10 Fusion chip. It supports the first-generation iPad Pencil as well. There is a 1.2MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. Other features include support for Bluetooth 4.0 and TouchID for authentication.